Benfica vs Famalicao Prediction and Betting Tips | January 17th 2025

Benfica will welcome Famalicao to the Estádio da Luz in the Primeira Liga on Friday. The hosts are in third place in the league standings, with 38 points, three fewer than league leaders Sporting.

The visitors have four wins in 17 games and are in ninth place with 20 points.

After a 2-1 home loss to Braga in the Primeira Liga earlier this month, As Águias have won their last three games. They played Farense in the Taca de Portugal round of 16 on Wednesday and secured a 3-1 away win. They conceded in the seventh minute and second-half goals from Andreas Schjelderup, Arthur Cabral, and Alexander Bah helped them record a comeback win.

The visitors have endured an eight-game winless run across all competitions, with four ending in draws. They met Casa Pia in their first league game of the year earlier this month and were held to a 1-1 draw. Óscar Aranda equalized in the 34th minute after Casa Pia took the lead in the 18th minute.

Benfica vs Famalicao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams and they have squared off 24 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings with 17 wins. Famalicenses have got the better of the capital club thrice and four games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered home wins in their league meetings last season while keeping clean sheets. Famalicao registered a 2-0 home win when the two teams met in the campaign opener in August.

Benfica are unbeaten in their 12 home games in this fixture, recording 11 wins.

Interestingly, at least one of the teams has kept a clean sheet in the last seven games in this fixture.

The hosts have the joint-best defensive record in the league this season, conceding 11 goals, nine fewer than Famalicenses.

Benfica vs Famalicao Prediction

As Águias have suffered just one loss in their last nine games across all competitions while recording seven wins. They have kept seven clean sheets during that period and will look to build on that form. They have kept clean sheets in their last five home games in this fixture and are strong favorites.

Ángel Di María was injured against Farense and is likely to be rested ahead of the crucial UEFA Champions League meeting against Barcelona. Tiago Gouveia and Renato Sanches remain sidelined with injuries.

Azuis e Brancos had begun their season on a three-game winning streak but have won just two of their last 16 games. Interestingly, the two wins were registered in away games. They have suffered just one loss in their last six Primeira Liga away games.

Ivan Zlobin and Yassir Zabiri are sidelined with injuries while Zaydou Youssouf should return here after missing the game against Casa Pia with an injury. New signing Vaclav Sejk has trained with the squad and is in contention to make his debut here.

The hosts have been the dominant side in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Benfica 2-1 Famalicao

Benfica vs Famalicao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

