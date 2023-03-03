Benfica vs Famalicao Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2023

Benfica will entertain Famalicao at the Estádio da Luz in the Primeira Liga on Friday.

The hosts made it six wins in a row in the league last Saturday as they defeated Vizela in their away game. In-form midfielder João Mário bagged a brace to help his team extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points over Porto.

Famalicao have bounced back well from their two consecutive defeats in the league and are now on a two-game winning streak. In their previous outing, Leandro Sanca's 85th-minute strike helped them edge past Portimonense at home.

Benfica vs Famalicao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for the 20th time in all competitions 1978 on Saturday. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings and have 14 wins to their name.

The visitors have been able to get the better of the Lisbon-based hosts just once and the remaining four games have ended in draws.

Benfica are undefeated in the 21st century against the visitors with their only defeat against their northern rivals coming in the Primeira Liga in 1992.

Benfica have scored at least two goals in their last seven league games, recording six wins in that period.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in five of their last six league outings.

Benfica have kept clean sheets in three of their last four games against the visitors and recorded a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

The visitors have not scored more than one goal in a match against the hosts in the Primeira Liga since 1979, though they scored two goals in the Taca da Liga in 2020.

Benfica vs Famalicao Prediction

As Águias are undefeated at home in all competitions this season and have scored at least two goals in eight of their last nine games. They have an impressive record against the visitors, but three of their last four meetings have been low-scoring affairs, producing fewer than 2.5 goals.

Famalicenses have a good goalscoring record in their travels, scoring seven goals in their last four away games in the league. While they might be able to score a goal in this game, an away win over an in-form Benfica seems like an unlikely outcome.

Although Benfica will need to keep an eye on their crucial UEFA Champions League game against Club Brugge, they have more than enough depth to secure a comfortable win in this match.

Prediction: Benfica 2-1 Famalicao

Benfica vs Famalicao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: João Mário to score or assist any time - Yes

