Benfica vs Famalicao Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023

Benfica will entertain Famalicao at the Estádio da Luz in the fourth round of the Taca de Portugal on Saturday.

The hosts registered a comfortable 4-1 win over Lusitania in the previous round thanks to goals from João Mário, Rafa Silva, Arthur Cabral, and Tiago Gouveia. Before the international break, they met arch-rivals Sporting in the Primeira Liga.

Injury-time goals from João Neves and Casper Tengstedt helped them register a memorable 2-1 comeback win. As a bonus, they moved to the top of the table following the win.

The visitors played Camacha in the third round of the competition last week. Francisco Moura, Gustavo Sá, and Alex Dobre helped them register a comfortable 5-0 win. They are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions, keeping two clean sheets, and look to be in good touch.

Benfica vs Famalicao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 20 times in all competitions thus far, with just two of these meetings coming in the Taca de Liga. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with 15 wins to their name. The visitors have got the better of the capital club just once and four games have ended in draws.

The hosts secured a league double over the visitors last season with an aggregate score of 3-0.

Benfica are unbeaten in home meetings against the visitors, recording nine wins in 10 games.

Famalicao have scored just 13 goals in 20 meetings against the hosts while conceding 49 times in that period.

Their only meeting in the Taca de Portugal came in the semi-finals of the 2019-20 edition, in which the hosts registered a 4-3 win on aggregate.

The visitors have just one win in their last six away games in all competitions, failing to score in thrice.

Benfica vs Famalicao Prediction

As Águias have lost just five times across all competitions this term, with four of these losses coming in the UEFA Champions League. They have won their last four home games in Taca de Portugal, conceding just once in these games while finding the back of the net 14 times.

Roger Schmidt has welcomed back every player who was on international duty in training and should be able to field a strong starting XI. Alexander Bah is the only injury concern for the home team while Orkun Kökçü is also not fully fit.

Famalicenses are unbeaten in their last three games, keeping two clean sheets and scoring eight goals in that period. They have just one win against the hosts thus far and might struggle here. Jhonder Cadiz should return to the starting lineup following an injury spell and should add to their attacking output here.

Considering the hosts' dominance against the visitors and advantage in terms of squad quality, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Benfica 2-1 Famalicao.

Benfica vs Famalicao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Rafa Silva to score or assist any time - Yes