Benfica vs Famalicao prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21 

Benfica will welcome Famalicao to the Estadio da Luz on Monday, with three points at stake in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

This matchday 18 fixture will pit fourth against 16th, as the home side currently sit nine points behind table-toppers and city rivals Sporting Lisbon.

Their next opponents are staring down the barrels of relegation, with just one point separating them from the bottom two.

Famalicao need to start racking up the wins if they are to avoid dropping down to the Segunda Liga. Benfica also need all three points if they are to avoid falling further off the pace in the title race.

Both sides come into this game on the back of defeats. The hosts suffered a debilitating 1-0 defeat away to Sporting Lisbon, with a last-gasp Matheus Luiz goal settling the Lisbon derby.

Famalicao were on the wrong end of a 2-0 defeat at home to Moirerense.

Benfica vs Famalicao Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on five previous occasions and Famalicao are yet to pick up a victory against Benfica.

The Eagles have three wins and two draws to their name, with 14 goals scored and just five conceded.

Their most recent meeting came in September, on matchday one of the current campaign, where Benfica ran riot in a 5-1 victory away from home.

Benfica form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-D

Famalicao form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Benfica vs Famalicao Team News

Benfica

The hosts have three players ruled out for the visit of Famalicao through injury. Jardel (thigh), Everton (COVID-19), and Andre Almeida (knee) are all sidelined.

Furthermore, striker Luca Waldschmidt has completed his mandatory period of self-isolation and might feature if he returns a negative test for COVID-19.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Jorge Jesus.

Injuries: Everton, Andre Almeida, Jardel

Doubtful: Luca Waldschmidt

Suspension: None

Famalicao

The visitors have just one player sidelined for the trip to the capital. Teenage winger João Roberto Rota Neto is ruled out with a muscle problem.

Forward Jhonata Robert was sent off for two bookable offenses in the defeat to Moireirense and is suspended for this clash.

Injuries: João Roberto Rota Neto

Suspension: Jhonata Robert

Benfica vs Famalicao Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos (GK); Alex Grimaldo, Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Gilberto; Franco Cervi, Julian Weigl, Adel Taarabt, Rafa Silva; Pizzi, Darwin Nunez

Famalicao Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Luiz Junior (GK); Srdan Babic, Patrick, Riccieli da Silva; Ruben Vinagre, Manuel Ugarte, Andrija Lukovic, Diogo Figueiras; Bozhidar Kraev, Gil Dias; Anderson

Benfica vs Famalicao Prediction

Benfica's recent poor run of form has seen them lose pace in the title race and mounted pressure on Jesus Gil. However, Famalicao have been even more dire in their recent results.

Los Azuis e Brancos have lost six of their last seven league games and will not likely present much of a threat to the hosts.

Prediction: Benfica 2-0 Famalicao