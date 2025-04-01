Benfica vs Farense Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2nd 2025

Benfica will entertain Farense at the Estádio da Luz in the Primeira Liga on Wednesday. The hosts are in second place in the standings and trail league leaders Sporting by three points but have a game in hand. Leões de Faro have won just three of their 26 league games and are in 17th place in the league table.

As Águias resumed their league campaign after the international break with a 3-0 away win over Gil Vicente last week. Fredrik Aursnes scored in the first half, while Andrea Belotti and Ángel Di María added goals in the second half.

The visitors are winless in their last 12 games across all competitions. They will play for the first time after the international break and had suffered a 1-0 home loss to Braga in their previous outing, failing to score for the fourth time in six games.

Benfica vs Farense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 52 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 35 wins. Leões de Faro have six wins, and 11 games have ended in draws.

As Águias recorded a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture in November and registered another 3-1 away win in the Taca de Portugal round of 16 in January.

The hosts have the best defensive record in the Primeira Liga this season, conceding 20 goals in 26 games.

Benfica are on a seven-game winning streak in the Primeira Liga and have scored three goals apiece in six games in that period.

Farense are winless against the hosts in the 21st century, suffering 10 losses in 13 meetings.

There have been conclusive results in their last 24 home games in the Primeira Liga, recording 23 wins.

Benfica vs Farense Prediction

As Águias are on a seven-game winning streak in the Primeira Liga, keeping four clean sheets. They are unbeaten in their last nine home meetings against the visitors, recording eight wins, and are strong favorites.

Tiago Gouveia played for the B team but is not yet an option for the main team. Alexander Bah and Manu Silva remain sidelined with injuries. Tomás Araújo was subbed off with a knock last week and is likely to be rested here.

Leões de Faro have won just one of their last 15 games in all competitions, with that triumph registered away from home against Famalicao in the Primeira Liga in December. Notably, four of their last five away games have ended in draws.

Rui Costa was injured before the international break, but he is back in training and in contention to start here. Elves Baldé was also subbed off with a thigh injury and is a confirmed absentee for the trip to Lisbon.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams, we back the capital club to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Benfica 3-0 Farense

Benfica vs Farense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

