Benfica vs Farense Prediction and Betting Tips | December 8th 2023 

Benfica will host Farense at the Estadio da Luz on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a largely solid league campaign and are looking to successfully defend their Primeira Liga title. They played out a goalless draw against Moreirense in their last match and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

Benfica sit second in the league table with 29 points from 12 games. They are two points behind Sporting at the top of the pile and could leapfrog them with a win on Friday.

Farense have performed well on their return to the Portuguese top-flight and are well on course to avoid the drop. They were beaten 2-1 by Vitoria SC in their last game drawing level early after the restart before a red card to Fabricio Isidoro saw their opponents reclaim their one-goal lead late in the game.

The visitors sit seventh in the table with 16 points picked up so far and will be looking to add to that tally here.

Benfica vs Farense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 meetings between Benfica and Farense. The hosts have won 34 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won six times. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash back in July 2021 which the hosts won 3-2.

The hosts are undefeated in their last 10 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 1999.

Only two of Farense's five league wins this season have come away from home.

Benfica have conceded nine goals in the Primeira Liga this season. Only rivals Porto (8) have conceded fewer.

Benfica vs Farense Prediction

Benfica are on a four-game unbeaten run and have lost just one of their last eight games across all competitions. They are undefeated in their last four home matches and will be looking to extend that streak this weekend.

Farense's latest result ended a three-game winning streak in the league and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have however lost five of their last seven away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Benfica 3-1 Farense

Benfica vs Farense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six matches)