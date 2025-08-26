Benfica vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2025

Benfica will entertain Fenerbahce at the Estádio da Luz in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League qualifying playoffs on Wednesday. The first leg in Istanbul ended in a goalless draw.

The hosts bounced back from the draw with a comfortable 3-0 home triumph over Tondela in the Primeira Liga on Saturday. New signing Franjo Ivanović scored his first goal for the club in the 31st minute, and Fredrik Aursnes doubled their lead in the 42nd minute. Gianluca Prestianni added the third goal in stoppage time.

The visitors also recorded a win in their Turkish Süper Lig match on Saturday, defeating Kocaelispor 3-1 at home. Milan Škriniar broke the deadlock in the fifth minute, while Archie Brown and Talisca added goals in the second half.

Benfica vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off seven times in competitive games. The hosts have a slight advantage in the head-to-head record, with three wins. The Yellow Canaries have two wins, and two games have ended in draws.

They met in the Eusebio Cup 2025, an annual preseason match, in July at the Estádio da Luz, and the Eagles recorded a 3-2 win.

As Águias have a 100% home record against the visitors in all competitions, including friendlies. They have scored 14 goals in four games.

The visitors have lost their two away games in the Champions League qualifiers with a scoreline of 2-1.

Benfica have kept six clean sheets in their last seven games in the Champions League qualifiers.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, playing two goalless draws.

Five of the seven competitive meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts are currently unbeaten in their last eight meetings against Turkish teams.

Benfica vs Fenerbahce Prediction

As Águias have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season, winning five of the six games. Notably, they have kept clean sheets in these games and will look to build on that form here.

Florentino Luís was sent off in the first leg and will serve a suspension here. Anatoliy Trubin was rested against Tondela and should return to the starting XI. Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoğlu started from the bench and is likely to be benched again.

The Yellow Canaries returned to winning ways after back-to-back goalless draws on Saturday and will look to continue that form here. Notably, they have won just one of their last 10 away games in the Champions League qualifiers. They have failed to score in two of their three competitive away meetings against the hosts.

Talisca scored on Saturday, and Jose Mourinho is likely to start the Brazilian forward in this match. He came off the bench in the first leg.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run across all competitions, and considering the visitors' struggles in Champions League away games, we back the Eagles to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Benfica 2-1 Fenerbahce

Benfica vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

