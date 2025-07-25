Benfica vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

Benfica will entertain Fenerbahce at the Estádio da Luz in the Eusébio Cup, a preseason friendly match, on Saturday. This will be the 13th edition of the cup, and a Turkish team have been invited to play for the first time. The visitors will conclude their tour of Portugal with this match.

Ad

As Águias will play for the second and last time in the preseason. They met Estoril Praia in a closed-door friendly earlier this week and recorded a 3-0 win. After this match, they will square off against rivals Sporting in the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira.

The Yellow Canaries have enjoyed a 100% record in the preseason thus far. They met Al-Ittihad earlier this week and registered a comfortable 4-0 win. Youssef En-Nesyri and Sebastian Szymański scored in the first half, while substitute Jhon Durán bagged a brace after the break.

Ad

Trending

Benfica vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths seven times thus far. They have met six times in official games, and their first meeting was a friendly that took place in 1962. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording four wins. The Yellow Canaries have two wins and one game has ended in a draw.

Four of the seven games have seen under 2.5 goals.

Benfica suffered just one loss in the preseason in 2024, and that loss was registered in the Algarve Cup, another friendly match, in August.

Fenerbahce are currently on a six-game winning streak in friendlies.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in their last seven games in all competitions, including friendlies.

The Eagles have suffered just three losses at home in 2025 thus far. Notably, two of these losses were registered against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

Ad

Benfica vs Fenerbahce Prediction

As Águias had a good outing in their maiden FIFA Club World Cup appearance in June, scoring 10 goals in four games, and will look to build on that form. They have scored at least three goals in four of their last six games at the Estádio da Luz. They have scored eight goals in their last two games in the Eusébio Cup.

Ad

Vangelis Pavlidis, Nicolás Otamendi, and Kerem Aktürkoğlu started in the friendly against Estoril, and we expect Bruno Lage to field a strong starting XI here. New signing Richard Ríos is in contention to start.

The Yellow Canaries have scored eight goals in three friendlies thus far while keeping two clean sheets, and will look to continue that form. They have failed to score in two of their three away meetings against the Lisbon-based giants.

Ad

Jose Mourinho remains without the services of Rodrigo Becao, İsmail Yüksek, and Mert Hakan Yandaş, who are nursing injuries. Jhon Durán scored a brace earlier this week and might get the nod to start.

The Eagles have a 100% home record against the visitors, and considering their record in the Eusebio Cup thus far, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Benfica 3-2 Fenerbahce

Benfica vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Ad

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More