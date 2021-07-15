Benfica vs Gent prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Benfica take on Gent at the Estadio Algarve on Friday in a pre-season friendly fixture.

This will be Benfica's first friendly prior to the 2021-22 season. Jorge Jesus' side last played back in May in the Portuguese Cup final against Braga. The Eagles ended their season on a sour note, losing the game 2-0.

Gent, on the other hand, have already kicked off their pre-season campaign. Hein Vanhaezebrouck's side will go into the game off a 1-0 win against Lille. The Buffaloes secured the win against the French champions courtesy of an early goal by Gianni Bruno.

FT 0-1⎢Geen doelpunten meer in de tweede helft maar wel inzet en mentaliteit. Volwassen partij van onze jongens op bezoek bij de Franse landskampioen 👏🏼 #LOSCGNT pic.twitter.com/rDAbDsKXLp — KAA Gent (@KAAGent) July 14, 2021

Both sides will go into the game hoping to come away unscathed as they prepare for the 2021-22 season.

Benfica vs Gent Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Benfica Form Guide: yet to play

Gent Form Guide: yet to play

Benfica vs Gent Team News

Otamendi in action for Argentina

Benfica

Jan Vertonghen and Haris Seferovic made their return to the squad after representing their respective countries at Euro 2020. However, it is unlikely they will make an appearance on Friday. Meanwhile, Joao Mario could make his first start for Benfica after completing his transfer earlier this week.

Elsewhere, Andre Almeida, Lucas Verissimo and Darwin Nunez will be unavailable for the game due to injury. Meanwhile, Nicolas Otamendi, Rafa and Everton are yet to join up with the squad after representing their respective countries at the Copa America finals.

Injured: Andre Almeida, Lucas Verissimo, Darwin Nunez

Doubtful: Jan Vertonghen, Haris Seferovic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Nicolas Otamendi, Rafa, Everton

Gent

Gent have no new injury worries ahead of the game on Friday. Roman Yaremchuk is yet to join up with the squad after representing Ukraine at Euro 2020.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Roman Yaremchuk

Benfica vs Gent Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (4-3-3): Helton; Alex Grimaldo, Tomas Tavares, Ferro, Gilberto; Julian Weigl, Pizzi, Joao Mario; Jota, Chiquinho, Vinicius

Gent Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Davy Roef; Christopher Operi, Michael Ngadeu, Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Nurio; Andrew Hjulsager, Julien De Sart; Tarik Tissoudali, Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe, Alessio Castro-Montes; Gianni Bruno

Benfica vs Gent Prediction

Benfica have a stronger side on paper, but Gent already have their pre-season underway.

We predict a hard fought draw with both teams getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Benfica 1-1 Gent

