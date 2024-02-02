Benfica vs Gil Vicente Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

Benfica will host Gil Vicente at the Estadio da Luz on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side are enjoying a strong run of form in the league at the moment and are in the thick of a title race with rivals Porto and Sporting. They picked up a 4-1 comeback win over Estrela Amadora in their last match with four different players getting on the scoresheet including new arrival Marcos Leonardo who came off the bench to score for a third league game running.

Benfica sit second in the league table with 48 points from 19 games. They are one point behind league leaders Sporting and could leapfrog them with a win here.

Gil Vicente are also playing well at the moment and currently find themselves in the top half of the pile for the first time this season. They picked up a narrow 1-0 win over in-form Vitoria last time out in the league, with Maxime Dominguez heading home the game-winner five minutes from normal time.

Benfica vs Gil Vicente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 50 meetings between Benfica and Gil Vicente. The hosts have won 37 of those games while the visitors have won six times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won four of their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 21 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2006.

Benfica have the best defensive record in the Portuguese top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 12.

The Galos have picked up just three points on the road in the Primeira Liga this season, the fewest in the competition so far.

Benfica vs Gil Vicente Prediction

Benfica have won all but one of their last 10 games across all competitions and have lost just once since last November. They are undefeated on home turf in the league this season and will be looking forward to Sunday's clash.

Gil Vicente are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last four games across all competitions. They have, however, struggled to perform on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Benfica 3-1 Gil Vicente

Benfica vs Gil Vicente Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)

