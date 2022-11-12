Benfica vs Gil Vicente Prediction and Betting Tips | November 13, 2022

League leaders Benfica will entertain Gil Vicente at the Estádio da Luz in Portuguese Primeira Liga action on Sunday.

The hosts have won their last four games in the league and in their previous league outing, recorded an impressive 5-1 away win at Estoril Praia. They met again with Estoril in the Taca de Portugal fourth round on Wednesday and a goal from David Neres helped them to a 1-0 away win.

Gil Vicente are winless in their last six league outings and have suffered defeats in their last five games. They came close to securing a point from their previous game against Portimonense as Fran Navarro equalized in the 27th minute but Ricardo Motes scored a 78th-minute winner for Portimonense.

Gil Vicente also took part in the Taca de Portugal fourth round but fell to a 4-1 defeat at home against Arouca on Wednesday.

Benfica vs Gil Vicente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 45 times across all competitions. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with 33 wins to their name. Gil Vicente have just six wins to their name and six games have ended in draws.

Benfica have a 100% record at home in the league this season and are the only team in the Portuguese top-flight to have gone undefeated after 12 games.

Benfica have scored at least four goals in their last three home matches in the competition and all six games at home have produced more than 2.5 goals.

Gil Vicente have just one win in their travels this term and have lost their last two games by a two-goal margin.

Benfica have the best attacking and defensive record in the competition, scoring 34 goals and conceding six in the 12 games thus far.

Benfica vs Gil Vicente Prediction

As Águias are undefeated at home this season and, given their solid record against the visitors, they should face no problems in recording a win here. Gil Vicente have struggled in their recent league outings but have been able to record 2-1 wins in their last two visits to Sunday's venue.

Given Benfica's undefeated run across all competitions, a defeat for them against the struggling visitors seems unlikely and we are backing them to eke out a comfortable win.

Prediction: Benfica 3-1 Gil Vicente

Benfica vs Gil Vicente Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Benfica to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Fran Navarro to score any time - Yes

