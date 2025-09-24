Benfica vs Gil Vicente Prediction and Betting Tips | September 26th 2025

Benfica will entertain Gil Vicente at the Estádio da Luz in the Primeira Liga on Friday. Both teams have won four of their six league games, and the hosts have a one-point lead over Galos.

As Águias have seen a drop in form and have won just one of their last four games in all competitions. They met Rio Ave in their previous outing earlier this week and were held to a 1-1 draw. Heorhiy Sudakov broke the deadlock in the 86th minute, with Dodi Lukébakio picking up the assist, and André Luiz pulling Rio Ave level in stoppage time.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games, recording three consecutive wins. They met Estoril Praia in their previous outing last week and registered a 2-0 home win. Pablo scored from the penalty spot in the 15th minute, and Joelson Fernandes doubled their lead in the 85th minute.

Benfica vs Gil Vicente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 53 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 40 wins. Galos have just six wins to their name, and seven games have ended in draws.

The hosts secured a league double last season with an 8-1 score on aggregate.

Gil Vicente have kept clean sheets in their last four league games.

Benfica are winless in their last three home games in all competitions, with two ending in draws.

Six of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals. Notably, the visitors have failed to score in three games in that period.

Only league leaders Porto have conceded fewer goals (1) than the visitors (2) in the league this season.

Benfica vs Gil Vicente Prediction

As Águias have won two of their last five games in all competitions, with both wins registered away from home. They have won their last three home games in this fixture, scoring 11 goals while conceding just twice, and will look to continue that form here.

Jose Mourinho is likely to make a few changes to the starting XI as his team play for the fourth time in 10 days.

Gilistas are unbeaten in their last four away games and have won their two games after the international break, scoring three goals. Notably, they are unbeaten in their three away games in the Primeira Liga this season, recording two wins while keeping three clean sheets. Interestingly, four of their six wins in this fixture have been registered on their travels.

The capital club have been the dominant side in this fixture, and considering their home advantage, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Benfica 2-1 Gil Vicente

Benfica vs Gil Vicente Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

