Benfica vs Gil Vicente prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21 

Benfica and Gil Vicente will trade tackles at the Estadio da Luz on Saturday, with three points at stake in the Primeira Liga.

The hosts ran riot in their last league game, with Haris Seferovic scoring a brace to power the Eagles to a 5-0 away win over a 10-man Pacos de Ferreira.

Gil Vicente suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Moreirense. A first-half strike by Rafael Martin coupled with a second-half Ygor Nogueira own goal helped the visitors secure all three points.

Despite Benfica's win, they remained in third spot, although they closed the gap on table-toppers and city rivals Sporting Lisbon to nine points. Gil Vicente are in mid-table, having garnered 28 points from 26 games to date.

Benfica vs Gil Vicente Head-to-Head

This will be the 29th meeting between the sides and, as expected, Benfica have the better head-to-head record.

The capital side have 22 wins and four draws to their name, while Gil Vicente were victorious on just two occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on 20 December 2020, when second-half goals powered Benfica to a 2-0 away win.

The hosts are the form team in the league and have won their last six Primeira Liga games consecutively, scoring 15 goals and conceding none.

Vicente's loss to Moireirense halted a run of three successive wins in the league.

Benfica form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Gil Vicente form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Benfica vs Gil Vicente Team News

Benfica

Long-term absentee Andre Almeida has returned to fitness from the knee injury that has plagued him for most of the campaign.

Manager Jorge Jesus will, however, be without midfielder Pizzi, who is suspended.

Injury: None

Suspension: Pizzi

Gil Vicente

The visitors will be without Ygor Nogueira and Lucas Mineiro, who are both suspended.

Injury: None

Suspension: Lucas Mineiro, Ygor Nogueira

Benfica vs Gil Vicente Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (3-5-2): Helton Leite (GK); Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Lucas Verissimo; Alex Grimaldo, Rafa Silva, Julian Weigl, Adel Taarabt, Diogo Goncalves; Haris Seferovic, Gian-Luca Waldschmidt

Gil Vicente Predicted XI (4-3-3): Denis Matos (GK); Talocha, Ruben Fernandes, Rodrigao, Joel Pereira; Claude Goncalves, Joao Afonso, Pedrinho Moreira; Lourency Rodrigues, Pedro Marques, Kanya Fujimoto

Benfica vs Gil Vicente Prediction

Benfica have been in rampant form in recent weeks and although Gil Vicente are capable of causing an upset, it is hard to see beyond a win for the hosts.

The capital side have also been resolute in defense and another clean sheet could be on the cards for Leite. We are predicting a decisive victory for the hosts.

Prediction: Benfica 2-0 Gil Vicente