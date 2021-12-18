Benfica vs Maritimo prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Benfica resume their Portuguese Primeira Liga campaign on Sunday with a home match against Maritimo at the Estádio da Luz.

They were victorious in their midweek Taca da Liga fixture against Covilha, recording a 3-0 win at home.

The hosts returned to winning ways in the league with a 4-1 away win at Famalicao last Sunday after they were beaten 3-1 at home by Sporting two weeks ago.

Maritimo have managed to avoid defeat in their last three games in the league and recorded a comprehensive 4-1 home win over Santa Clara last week, with two goals coming from the penalty spot.

Benfica vs Maritimo Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 67 times across all competitions since 1990. As one would expect, the hosts have been the dominant side in the fixture with 46 wins to their name.

The visitors are winless at Sunday's venue but have nine wins to their name against the capital club at other venues. The spoils have been shared 12 times between the two sides.

They last went head-to-head in a league fixture at Estadio da Luz in April. The game ended in a 1-0 win for As Águias.

Benfica form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Maritimo form guide (Primeira Liga): W-D-W-L-L

Benfica vs Maritimo Team News

Benfica

Lucas Verissimo has been ruled out after surgery on his right knee and there is no date of return available for the center-back. Here are the rest of the absentees for the home side:

Nemanja Radonjic - Back injury

Rodrigo Pinho - Knee injury

SL Benfica @SLBenfica Domingo, é dia de jogo em família! 🏟️ Bilhetes disponíveis nas Casas do Benfica, Stores e online: wslb.pt/t-2122-Bilhete… Domingo, é dia de jogo em família! 🏟️ Bilhetes disponíveis nas Casas do Benfica, Stores e online: wslb.pt/t-2122-Bilhete… https://t.co/oeSBRndiQz

Injuries: Lucas Verissimo, Nemanja Radonjic, Rodrigo Pinho

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Maritimo

Midfielder Xadas remains the only absentee for O Maior das Ilhas on account of a knee injury.

Injuries: Xadas

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Benfica vs Maritimo Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Odisseas Vlachodimos; Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Andre Almeida; Alejandro Grimaldo, Julian Weigl, Pizzi, Joao Mario; Darwin Nunez, Rafa Silva; Haris Seferovic

Maritimo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Paulo Victor; Matheus Costa, Leo Andrade, Vitor Costa de Brito, Cláudio Winck; Diogo Mendes, Stefano Beltrame, Pedro Pelagio; Joel, Ali Alipour, Henrique

Benfica vs Maritimo Prediction

Benfica are the highest-scoring side in the division with 39 goals and are strong favorites at home. Maritimo have had a mediocre campaign so far and are expected to cause no problems for the home side.

Prediction: Benfica 3-1 Maritimo

Edited by Peter P