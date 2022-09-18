Benfica vs Maritimo prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2022-23

Benfica will entertain Maritimo at Estádio da Luz in the Portuguese Primeria Liga on Sunday.

The home team have kept a 100% record across all competitions, which is an amazing feat, and pulled a 2-1 upset against Juventus in their UEFA Champions League group stage game on Thursday. In their previous league outing, Rafa Silva's second-half goal ensured a 1-0 win over Famalicao.

Maritimo, on the other hand, have endured contrasting fortunes in the league and have lost all six games in the top flight thus far. In this clash between the two teams from the extreme ends of the table, the hosts are strong favorites and will be hoping to sign off for the international break with a win.

Benfica vs Maritimo Head-to-Head

This will be the 93rd meeting between the two teams across all competitions. As expected, the Lisbon-based hosts have dominated the proceedings against the Madeira-based visitors with 62 wins to their name.

Maritimo have 12 wins to their name while 18 games have ended in draws. Benfica recorded a league double against the visitors last season, including a 7-1 win at home last December.

As Águias are on a 15-game winning streak at home against Maritimo, with their last defeat at Sunday's venue against Os Verde-Rubros coming in 1987.

Benfica form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Maritimo form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Benfica vs Maritimo Team News

Benfica

Morata is nursing an ankle injury and remains sidelined for another couple of weeks. Joao Victor and Lucas Veríssimo are not match fit yet and won't be risked for the game.

Injured: Lucas Verissimo, Joao Victor, Morato

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Maritimo

Maritimo have one of the lengthiest injury lists in the competition, with Pedro Teixeira, Matous Trmal, Matheus Costa, Zainadine, Geny Catamo, Beltrame, Miguel Sousa, Percy Liza and Pablo Moreno currently on the sidelines.

Rafael Brito, who is on loan from Benfica, is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Injured: Pedro Teixeira, Matous Trmal, Matheus Costa, Zainadine, Geny Catamo, Stefano Beltrame, Miguel Sousa, Percy Liza, Pablo Moreno

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Rafael Brito

Benfica vs Maritimo Predicted XIs

Benfica (4-2-3-1): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Alex Grimaldo, Antonio Silva, Nicolas Otamendi, Gilberto; Enzo Fernandez, Florentino Luis; David Neres, Rafa Silva, Joao Mario; Goncalo Ramos

Maritimo (4-2-3-1): Miguel Silva; Cláudio Winck, Moisés Mosquera, Léo Andrade, Vitor Costa de Brito; Joel Soñora, Diogo Mendes; Edgar Costa, Xadas, Antonio Zarzana; Jesus Ramirez

Benfica vs Maritimo Prediction

The hosts are in terrific form this season and also have an impressive record against the visitors at home. They have the best defensive record in the league, conceding three goals in six games, while Maritimo have let in 17 goals, the worst defensive record in the competition.

Considering the form of the two teams, an easy win seems to be on the cards for Benfica.

Prediction: Benfica 3-0 Maritimo

