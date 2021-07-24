Benfica vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Benfica host Marseille at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Sunday in a pre-season friendly fixture.

This will be the final pre-season friendly for Benfica before the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

Jorge Jesus' side have had a flawless pre-season campaign and will be going into the game off a 1-0 win against French champions Lille. They will hope to continue their form when they take on Marseille on Sunday.

Marseille have also had a strong pre-season campaign and are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak stretching back to May.

Jorge Sampaoli's side go into Sunday's game off the back of a 1-1 draw against Braga, but they will be hoping to pick up a victory against a strong Benfica side.

Both teams will feel that they can secure a win on Sunday, which could make for a feisty contest.

Benfica vs Marseille Head-to-Head

Benfica have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning three of their last five meetings, with Marseille only winning one.

Marseille came away as 2-1 winners the last time these two sides met back in 2014. Goals from Andre-Pierre Gignac and Michy Batshuayi were enough to seal the victory after Nicolas Gaitan gave Benfica the lead early in the first half.

Benfica Form Guide: yet to play

Marseille Form Guide: yet to play

Benfica vs Marseille Team News

Pau Lopez is yet to return from injury

Benfica

Paulo Bernardo picked up an injury in the 1-0 win against Lille and is a doubt for the game. Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez and Andre Almeida are still unavailable due to injury.

New signing Soualiho Meite is set to start his first game for Benfica on Sunday.

Injured: Darwin Nunez, Andre Almeida

Doubtful: Paulo Bernardo

Suspended: None

Marseille

Pau Lopez and Arkadiusz Milik are unavailable for the game due to injuries. Meanwhile, new signings Cengiz Under, Konrad, Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba should start the game on Sunday.

Injured: Pau Lopez, Arkadiusz Milik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benfica vs Marseille Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Helton; Alex Grimaldo, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Gilberto; Pizzi, Joao Mario, Soualiho Meite, Rafa; Gian-Luca Waldschmidt, Haris Seferovic

Marseille Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Mandanda; Jordan Amavi, Leonardo Balerdi, William Saliba, Boubacar Kamara; Pape Gueye, Matteo Guendouzi; Luis Henrique, Dimitri Payet, Cengiz Under; Konrad

Benfica vs Marseille Prediction

Both sides are fairly equal in terms of quality and that should come to the fore on Sunday.

We predict a low-scoring draw, with both sides getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Benfica 1-1 Marseille

