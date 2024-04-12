Benfica vs Moreirense Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14th 2024 

Benfica will welcome Moreirense to Estadio da Luz for a Primeira Liga matchday 29 fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 win over Marseille at the same venue in the first leg of their UEFA Europa quarterfinal tie on Thursday.

Rafa Silva and Angel di Maria scored in either half to put them two goals up while top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continued his rich vein of form by scoring his 10th goal of the campaign in the 67th minute.

Benfica will turn their focus back to the domestic scene where their last game saw them suffer a 2-1 defeat away to city rivals Sporting Lisbon.

Moreirense, meanwhile, let a two-goal lead slip in a 2-2 draw at home to Estrela. Castro put them ahead in the 26th minute while Bruno's 43rd-minute own goal saw their lead doubled. Andre Luiz and Kikas scored second-half goals to ensure the spoils were shared.

The stalemate left Os verdes e brancos in sixth spot in the table, having garnered 43 points from 28 games. Benfica are second with 67 points to their name.

Benfica vs Moreirense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Benfica lead 23-2 in the last 33 head-to-head games.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in December 2023 when they shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate.

Moreirense's draw with Estrela ended their run of 10 successive games to see at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Five of Benfica's last six games across competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Eight of Benfica's last nine home games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Benfica vs Moreirense Prediction

Benfica's defeat to Sporting last week effectively put paid to their title aspirations. Roger Schmidt's side are now seven points behind their rivals with just six games left to go. However, their Europa League run could be a source of joy in what has otherwise been a low-key campaign.

Moreirense, for their part, have nothing left to play for this season. However, they might relish the opportunity to further dent their hosts' slim title hopes. The Guimaraes outfit have been something of a bogey team for Benfica in recent years, with four of the last five head-to-head games ending in draws.

We are backing the hosts to claim all three points with a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Benfica 2-0 Moreirense

Benfica vs Moreirense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals