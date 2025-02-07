Benfica vs Moreirense Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025

Benfica will host Moreirense at the Estádio da Luz on Saturday night in the 21st round of the 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a result that could potentially close down the gap between them and league leaders Sporting CP.

They ended last year just two points behind Sporting but have fallen six points behind, having lost three of their last five league games. The hosts picked up a 3-2 victory over Estrela Amadora last weekend and will be keen to build on that performance with another win this weekend.

Moreirense will be disappointed to have thrown away points late in the day in their 2-1 loss to Braga last weekend, extending their winless league run to seven games. The visitors are currently 11th and could climb up as high as ninth with a win on Saturday but remain at risk of falling into the relegation zone should they fail to pick up points in the coming weeks.

Benfica vs Moreirense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 35 previous occasions. Benfica have won 24 of those matches, nine have ended in draws and Moreirense have won only two.

Six of the last 10 meetings between the two teams have ended in draws.

The Eagles are unbeaten in their last 11 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.

Despite being winless, the visitors have only failed to score in three of their last 10 games in this fixture.

Benfica have the second-best offensive and defensive records in the Portuguese top flight this season with 46 goals scored and only 16 conceded after 20 games.

Benfica vs Moreirense Prediction

Benfica are strong favorites going into the weekend but will have to improve on their recent domestic performances to ensure they get all three points on Saturday.

Os verdes e brancos will hope their recent record in this fixture will be enough to force a draw. The visitors, who have only picked up points thrice away from home, could, however, fall to defeat against a side who have won nine of 10 league home games this weekend.

Prediction: Benfica 2-1 Moreirense

Benfica vs Moreirense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have gotten on the scoresheet in five of their last seven matchups)

