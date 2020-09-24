Benfica vs Moreirense prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Benfica will welcome Moreirense to the Estadio da Luz on Saturday for a Portuguese Primeira Liga fixture.

Both sides come in this match on the back of wins last weekend, with the Eagles having posted an emphatic 5-1 win away to Famalicao, while Moreirense defeated newly-promoted Farense 2-0.

The hosts are currently table-toppers on goal difference, while Moreirense are placed two spots below in third.

Benfica vs Morirense Head-to-Head

Both teams have met on 21 occasions in the past, with Benfica picking up 17 wins and scoring 51 goals, while Moreirense have just two wins with 17 goals scored. Two previous matches ended in a stalemate.

The most recent meeting between the pair came in March, before the COVID-19 break, and Pizzi scored a last-minute penalty to salvage a 1-1 draw for Benfica.

Benfica form guide: L-W

Moreirense form guide: W

Benfica vs Moreirense Team News

Benfica

Benfica manager Jorge Jesus will be without Andreas Samaris (Achilles tendon), Mike Svilar (COVID-19) and Jardel (inflamed ligaments) for this encounter against Moreirense.

There are, however, no suspension concerns for the capital side.

Injuries: Mike Svilar, Jardel, Andreas Samaris

Suspensions: None

Moreirense

Moreirense do not have any injury or suspension concerns going into this match and coach Ricardo Soares has a full squad available to him.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Benfica vs Moreirense Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Alex Grimaldo, Jan Vertonghen, Ruben Dias, Andre Almeida; Everton, Gabriel Pires, Adel Taarabt, Rafa Silva; Luca Waldschmidt, Pizzi

Moreirense Predicted XI(4-3-3): Mateus Pasanito; Pedro Amador, Steven Vitoria, Lazar Rosic, Anthony D'Alberto; Filipe Soares, Fabio Pacheco, Alex Soares; Lucas Rodrigues, Fabio Abreu, Pedro Nuno

Benfica vs Moreirense Prediction

Benfica are still smarting from their Champions League elimination by PAOK, with their 2-1 loss in Greece seeing them drop down to the Europa League. They responded in emphatic style by thrashing Famalicao 5-1 last week.

They are already setting the pace in first place at this early stage and would love to keep it that way as they seek to wrestle the title back from rivals FC Porto.

Moreirense were impressive in their 2-0 win over Farense but they will be coming up against much better opposition in this encounter. Although the visitors are capable of springing an upset in Lisbon, it looks highly unlikely and this should be a comfortable victory for the home side.

Prediction Benfica 3-0 Moreirense