Benfica vs Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025

Benfica host Nacional at the Estádio da Luz on Saturday night in the Primeira Liga. A win could take the hosts draw level on points with leaders Sporting CP.

Benfica’s last league game ended in a comprehensive 3-0 victory over 10-man Boavista two weeks ago, continuing their solid league form of four wins in five games. They, however, lost 1-0 to Barcelona in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clash in midweek.

Bruno Lage’s side are second, three points off the top having played a game less than Sporting.

Nacional, meanwhile, are 10 places behind Benfica and only four points clear of the relegation zone despite beating Famalicao 2-1 via a 94th-minute winner last time out. Nacional have struggled for consistency all season, losing 12 of 24 outings.

Benfica vs Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 50th meeting between the two sides. Benfica lead 38-4.

Benfica have scored 35 goals across the last ten games in the fixture.

Naconal’s last win in the fixture came in the 2010-11 season.

Benfica picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over Nacional in December.

The Eagles have the second-best offensive and best defensive record in the top flight, with 53 goals scored and 18 conceded in 24 matches.

Nacional have the joint-worst away record in the league, with one win in 12 games.

Benfica vs Nacional Prediction

Benfica are strong favourites and should cruise to an easy victory. Nacional have a mountain to climb if they are to avoid defeat.

Prediction: Benfica 3-0 Nacional

Benfica vs Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of their last ten meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in two of their last six matchups.)

