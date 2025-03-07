Benfica vs Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Mar 07, 2025 17:48 GMT
Benfica v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League - Source: Getty
Benfica will host Nacional - Source: Getty

Benfica host Nacional at the Estádio da Luz on Saturday night in the Primeira Liga. A win could take the hosts draw level on points with leaders Sporting CP.

Ad

Benfica’s last league game ended in a comprehensive 3-0 victory over 10-man Boavista two weeks ago, continuing their solid league form of four wins in five games. They, however, lost 1-0 to Barcelona in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clash in midweek.

Bruno Lage’s side are second, three points off the top having played a game less than Sporting.

Nacional, meanwhile, are 10 places behind Benfica and only four points clear of the relegation zone despite beating Famalicao 2-1 via a 94th-minute winner last time out. Nacional have struggled for consistency all season, losing 12 of 24 outings.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Benfica vs Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Saturday's game will mark the 50th meeting between the two sides. Benfica lead 38-4.
  • Benfica have scored 35 goals across the last ten games in the fixture.
  • Naconal’s last win in the fixture came in the 2010-11 season.
  • Benfica picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over Nacional in December.
  • The Eagles have the second-best offensive and best defensive record in the top flight, with 53 goals scored and 18 conceded in 24 matches.
  • Nacional have the joint-worst away record in the league, with one win in 12 games.
Ad

Benfica vs Nacional Prediction

Benfica are strong favourites and should cruise to an easy victory. Nacional have a mountain to climb if they are to avoid defeat.

Prediction: Benfica 3-0 Nacional

Benfica vs Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of their last ten meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in two of their last six matchups.)

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी