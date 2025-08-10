Benfica vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12th 2025

Benfica will welcome Nice to the Estádio da Luz in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round on Tuesday. They met in the first leg in France, and As Águias recorded a 2-0 away win.

The hosts played their second competitive match of the season last week. After a scoreless first half, goals from Franjo Ivanović and Florentino Luís helped them record a comfortable win.

The visitors played their first competitive match of the season last week. They failed to score in that match and will look to register themselves on the scoresheet here.

The hosts have played in the group phase of the Champions League in the last four seasons. Le Gym, meanwhile, have not made it to the group stage of the competition so far.

Benfica vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in a competitive match last week. As Águias recorded an away win and the visitors will look to return the favor here.

They had met in a friendly in 2022 and the hosts registered a 3-0 win.

As Águias are unbeaten in their last six competitive home games, recording five wins. They have scored 19 goals in these games while keeping three clean sheets.

Nice have won just one of their last four competitive away games. Notably, they have conceded two goals apiece in three games in that period.

The hosts have won eight of their last nine games in the Champions League qualifiers.

The visitors, meanwhile, are winless in their last five appearances in the Champions League qualifiers. They have conceded two goals apiece in four games in that period.

Benfica vs Nice Prediction

As Águias have won their two games this season, keeping clean sheets in both games, and will look to continue that form. They have an unbeaten home record against French teams and are strong favorites.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu faces a late fitness test while Manu Silva and Alexander Bah are confirmed absentees. Bruma remains suspended.

Les Aiglons have endured a poor run of form in European competitions recently. They went winless in the league phase of the UEFA Europa League last season and suffered a loss without scoring last week. They have failed to score in their last three games in the Champions League qualifiers.

Morgan Sanson and Dante were injured in the first leg and will likely sit this one out. Mohamed Ali Cho and Ali Abdi remain sidelined with injuries.

The hosts have a good recent record in European competitions and should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Benfica 3-0 Nice

Benfica vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

