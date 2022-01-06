Benfica vs Pacos de Ferreira prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

Benfica are set to play Pacos de Ferreira on Sunday at the Estádio da Luz on Sunday in the Primeira Liga.

Benfica come into this game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Sergio Conceicao's Porto in the league. Goals from young midfielder Fabio Vieira, Brazilian forward Pepe and Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi sealed the deal for Porto. Ukrainian striker Roman Yaremchuk scored the consolation goal for Benfica, who had left-back Andre Almeida sent off in the second-half.

Pacos de Ferreira, on the other hand, beat Tiago Sousa's Santa Clara 2-1 in the league. A second-half brace from Brazilian forward Denilson secured the win for Pacos de Ferreira. Japanese midfielder Hidemasa Morita scored the consolation goal for Santa Clara, who had right-back Rafael Ramos sent off in the second-half.

Benfica vs Pacos de Ferreira Head-to-Head

In 32 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Benfica hold the clear advantage, having won 29 games. They have lost one and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the fourth round of the Taca de Portugal, with Benfica beating Pacos de Ferreira 4-1. Second-half goals from Spanish left-back Alex Grimaldo, Swiss striker Haris Seferovic, Portugal international Rafa Silva and Brazilian attacker Everton Soares secured the win for Benfica. Midfielder Nuno Santos scored the consolation goal for Pacos de Ferreira.

Benfica form guide in the Primeira Liga: L-W-W-L-W

Pacos de Ferreira form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-W-L-L-L

Benfica vs Pacos de Ferreira Team News

Benfica

Benfica interim manager Nelson Verissimo will be unable to call upon the services of striker Rodrigo Pinho, Brazilian centre-back Lucas Verissimo, Ukrainian striker Roman Yaremchuk, forward Pizzi and Serbian winger Nemanja Radonjic. There are doubts over the availability of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez and Spanish left-back Alex Grimaldo. Full-back Andre Almeida is suspended.

Injured: Pizzi, Nemanja Radonjic, Roman Yaremchuk, Lucas Verissimo, Rodrigo Pinho

Doubtful: Darwin Nunez, Alex Grimaldo

Suspended: Andre Almeida

Pacos de Ferreira

Meanwhile, Pacos de Ferreira will be without Brazilian goalkeeper Jordi Almeida and left-back Joao Vigario. There are doubts over the availability of right-back Jorge Silva. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Cesar Peixoto is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Jordi Almeida, Joao Vigario

Doubtful: Jorge Silva

Suspended: None

Benfica vs Pacos de Ferreira Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos, Valentino Lazaro, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo, Rafa Silva, Soualiho Meite, Julian Weigl, Everton Soares, Haris Seferovic, Goncalo Ramos

Pacos de Ferreira Predicted XI (3-4-3): Andre Ferreira, Nuno Lima, Marco Baixinho, Luis Bastos, Fernando Fonseca, Luiz Carlos, Stephen Eustaquio, Ze Uilton, Juan Delgado, Lucas Silva, Helder Ferreira

Benfica vs Pacos de Ferreira Prediction

Benfica are in a spot of bother, having sacked manager Jorge Jesus after a run of poor results. They are 3rd in the league, seven points behind league leaders Porto. They have invested heavily in recent seasons, but have little to show for it.

OptaJoao @OptaJoao 79% - Jorge Jesus has won 79% of his games in the Brasileirão; the best win percentage of any manager with more than five games in the last five seasons of the tournament. Return? 79% - Jorge Jesus has won 79% of his games in the Brasileirão; the best win percentage of any manager with more than five games in the last five seasons of the tournament. Return? https://t.co/Bwbg18A1D5

Pacos de Ferreira, on the other hand, are 10th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. Not a lot separates them from the relegation spots, and they will have to build on their recent results to create a gap.

Benfica should win here.

Prediction: Benfica 2-0 Pacos de Ferreira

Edited by Abhinav Anand