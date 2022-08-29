Benfica vs Pacos Ferreira prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2022-23

Benfica and Pacos Ferreira will square off at the Estadio da Luz in the Portuguese Primeria Liga on Tuesday. The game was originally scheduled to take place last week but was rescheduled, as Benfica took part in the UEFA Champions League playoffs against Dynamo Kyiv.

The hosts maintained their perfect record in the league with a 3-0 win at Boavista on Saturday. They have a 100% record across competitions this season and will fancy their chances of extending that against their struggling visitors.

Pacos Ferreira have endured a poor start to their campaign and are the only team yet to score after three games in the Portuguese top flight. They suffered a 3-0 defeat against Estoril Praia at home last time, having a player sent off for the second straight game.

Benfica vs Pacos Ferreira Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths 53 times across competitions. As expected, Benfica have dominated the proceedings with 44 wins to just four defeats, while five games have ended in draws. They are on an eight-game winning streak against Pacenses and last lost against them in 2015.

Benfica secured a league double against Pacos Ferreira last season, recording 2-0 wins home and away.

Benfica form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Pacos Ferreira form guide (all competitions): L-L-L

Benfica vs Pacos Ferreira Team News

Benfica

Lucas Verissimo and Joao Victor remain on the injury list. Goncalo Ramos featured in the win against Boavista after recovering from a face injury and should start here. Nicolas Otamendi returns from a suspension and should return to the starting XI.

Injured: Lucas Verissimo

Doubtful: Joao Victor

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Pacos Ferreira

Jorge Silva, Gaitan, Luiz Carlos and Tiago Ilori are sidelined with injury. Matchoi Djalo, Adrian Butzke and Ze Uilton are suspended. Ze Uliton is serving his second suspension for a rough tackle on Anderson against Portimonense just seconds after coming on.

Injured: Jorge Silva, Gaitan, Luiz Carlos, Tiago Ilori

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Matchoi Djalo, Adrian Butzke, Uilton.

Unavailable: None

Benfica vs Pacos Ferreira Predicted XIs

Benfica (4-2-3-1): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Andre Almeida, Morato, Nicolas Otamendi, Gilberto; Enzo Fernandez, Florentino; David Neres, Rafa Silva, Chiquinho; Goncalo Ramos

Pacos Ferreira (4-2-3-1): Jose Oliveira (GK); Vitorino Antunes, Flavio da Silva Ramos, Nuno Lima, Fernando Fonseca; Rui Pires, Abbas Ibrahim; Juan Delgado, Kayky, Nigel Thomas; N'Dri Philippe Koffi

Benfica vs Pacos Ferreira Prediction

Benfica are in red-hot form and are expected to cruise to a win against the struggling visitors.

Prediction: Benfica 2-0 Pacos Ferreira

