Benfica vs Pacos Ferreira prediction, preview, team news and more | Taca de Portugal 2021-22

Benfica and Pacos Ferreira will trade tackles in the fourth round of the Taca de Portugal on Friday.

The home side come into the game on the back of an emphatic 6-1 victory over Braga before the international break. Rafa Silva and Everton both scored braces in the rout.

Pacos Ferreira fell to a 2-0 defeat against defending champions Sporting Lisbon in the league. Goncalo Inacio and Pedro Goncalves scored after the break to guide their side to victory.

Friday's game will see both sides turn their attention to cup competition with a place in the fifth round awaiting the winner of the tie.

Benfica vs Pacos Ferreira Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 44 occasions in the past and Benfica have a vastly superior record with 36 wins to their name.

Ferreira were victorious on four occasions, the same number of draws that both sides have played out.

Their most recent meeting came in April. An early red card for Ferreira saw Benfica run riot in an emphatic 5-0 victory away from home.

The hosts have been in erratic form of late and have just two wins from their last five matches in all competitions. Pacos Ferreira's defeat to Sporting halted a run of three successive draws.

Benfica form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-W

Pacos Ferreira form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-D-W

Benfica vs Pacos Ferreira

Benfica

The home side have several injury concerns to worry about. Valentino Lazaro (back), Joao Mario (back), Lucas Verissimo (knee), Andre Almeida (muscle), Gil Dias (muscle) and Rodrigo Pinho are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Valentino Lazaro, Gil Dias, Rodrigo Pinho, Andre Almeida, Joao Mario, Lucas Verissimo

Suspension: None

Pacos Ferreira

Joao Vigario is the only injury concern for Pacos Ferreira

Injury: Joao Vigario

Suspension: None

Benfica vs Pacos Ferreira Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (3-4-3): Odisseas Vlachodimos (GK); Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Morato; Alejandro Grimaldo, Julian Weigl, Pizzi, Paulo Bernardo; Roman Yaremchuk, Darwin Nunez, Rafa Silva

Pacos Ferreira Predicted XI (4-3-3); Andre Ferreira (GK); Vitorino Antunes, Maracas, Flavio, Jorge Silva; Nuno Santos, Stephen Eustaquio, Luiz Carlos; Lucas Silva, Joao Pedro, Juan Delgado

Benfica vs Pacos Ferreira Prediction

Despite being out-of-sorts in recent weeks, Benfica still have enough quality at their disposal, as evidenced by their convincing victory over Braga at the start of the month.

The victory against one of the top sides in the league would have boosted confidence in Benfica's camp and they will be keen to keep momentum going. The capital side are expected to triumph here and we are backing them to secure progress to the next round with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Benfica 3-0 Pacos Ferreira

Edited by Peter P