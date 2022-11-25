Benfica vs Penafiel Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26th 2022

Benfica will entertain Penafiel at the Estadio da Luz in the second group-stage game of the Taca da Liga on Saturday.
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup underway, the Taca da Liga group stage is scheduled to take place over the next few weeks to avoid fixture congestion when league football resumes in December.
Benfica kicked off their campaign in the Taca da Liga with a 3-2 away win over Estrela Amadora on Monday. Petar Musa, Chiquinho, and Julian Draxler were on the scoresheet as the capital club fielded a strong squad for the game. With that win, they maintained their unbeaten run across all competitions.
Penafiel took on Moreirense last Friday in their campaign opener. They took the lead in the first half thanks to Roberto Rodrigo's goal but Moreirense scored twice late in the game to secure a 2-1 win.
Benfica vs Penafiel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have crossed paths 28 times across all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these games, with 21 wins to their name. Penafiel have just three wins to their name while four games have ended in draws.
- This will be the first meeting between them since the 2014-15 Primeira Liga campaign. Benfica have won their last four meetings against their northern rivals, without conceding a goal.
- The hosts have won their last seven games across all competitions and have scored 27 goals in that period.
- Penafiel have just one win in their last six games across all competitions, failing to score in three games in that period.
- Penafiel are winless in their trips to the Estadio da Luz.
Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses on FanDuel
Benfica vs Penafiel Prediction
As Águias are undefeated across all competitions this season and have dropped points just once at home. They also have an advantage in terms of squad quality over the visitors and are strong favorites in this match.
Penafiel have struggled in their recent games and, given their poor record against the capital club, we expect the hosts to record a comfortable win here.
Prediction: Benfica 2-0 Penafiel
Up To $1,250 Back On Your First Bet + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits on Caesars
Benfica vs Penafiel Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Benfica
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5
Tip 3: Benfica to score in the first half - Yes
Tip 4: Benfica to keep a clean sheet - Yes
Tip 5: Rafa Silva to score or assist anytime - Yes