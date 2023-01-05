Benfica vs Portimonense Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2023

League leaders Benfica will entertain Portimonense at the Estádio da Luz in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Friday as they look to return to winning ways.

The hosts fell to their first defeat of the 2022-23 campaign across all competitions last time around as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against third-placed Braga. It was just the second time that they had failed to find the back of the net in all competitions.

Nonetheless, Benfica were able to retain the top spot in the standings but that defeat saw the gap between them and second-placed Porto reduced to five points.

Portimonense resumed their league campaign with a 2-1 home defeat against Casa Pia last Thursday. Luquinha had equalized for them after Neto gave Casa Pia the lead in the 31st minute but they conceded a goal in injury time to suffer their second defeat in as many league games.

Benfica vs Portimonense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 40 times across all competitions with all but two meetings taking place in the Primeira Liga. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals with 31 wins to their name. Portimonense have been able to defeat the capital club just twice and seven games have ended in draws.

Both teams recorded away wins in their two league meetings last season, with the game at Friday's venue ending in a 1-0 win for Portimonense.

Six of the last seven meetings between the two teams have seen over 2.5 goals, with the hosts scoring at least four goals in three games in that period.

Benfica have a 100% record at home in the Primeira Liga, scoring 12 goals in their last three games.

Portimonense have failed to score in three of their last four away games in the league.

Benfica vs Portimonense Prediction

As Águias have been in incredible form at home this season and have scored at least four goals in four of their seven games in that period. They have the best attacking and defensive record in the competition and will be looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season last time around.

The visitors have failed to score in five of their last six away games in the league and might struggle here. They were able to record a shock win on their trip to Friday's venue last season but, considering their current form, we don't expect them to pull off an upset in this match and the hosts should be able to secure a win.

Prediction: Benfica 2-1 Portimonense

Benfica vs Portimonense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Benfica to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Goncalo Ramos to score any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes