Benfica vs Portimonense prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Benfica return to the Portuguese Primeira Liga action with a home game against Portimonense at the Estádio da Luz.
The second-placed Lisbon giants and the bottom-placed Portimonense will lock horns on Tuesday night. The hosts are on a three-game winning streak in the league, while the visitors have lost three of the last five games.
Benfica vs Portimonense Head-to-Head
The Eagles and Portimonense have squared off 10 times across all competitions, with six games ending in a win for Benfica, while Portimonense have just one win to their name. Three meetings between the two have ended in a draw, including their last meeting back in June.
Benfica form guide: L-W-W-W-D
Portimonense form guide: D-L-W-L-L
Benfica vs Portimonense Team News
Benfica recently have had a spurt in COVID-19 cases at the academy, with Pizzi and Sporting Director Tiago Pinto testing positive earlier this week. Two more first-team players have subsequently returned a positive test - Jardel and Gonçalo Ramos.
Gabriel has not made an appearance in Benfica's last three games and is expected to sit this one out as well. Andre Almeida is a long-term absentee.
Injuries: Jardel, Gonçalo Ramos, Gabriel, Andre Almeida
Doubtful: None
Suspensions: None
Portimonense will only have Lucas Fernandes out of contention for their trip to the Capital after he picked up an ACL injury earlier this season.
Injuries: Lucas Fernandes
Doubtful: None
Suspensions: None
Benfica vs Portimonense Predicted XI
Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Nuno Tavares, Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Gilberto; Everton, Julian Weigl, Pedrinho, Adel Taarabt; Luca Waldschmidt, Haris Seferović
Portimonense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Samuel Portugal; Fali Cande, Mauricio Antonio, Koki Anzai, Fahd Moufi; Dener Clemente, Pedro Sa; Aylton Boa Morte, Júlio César, Anderson da Silva; Fabricio Messias
Benfica vs Portimonense Prediction
The hosts have won three successive league games heading into the fixture but lost 2-0 in the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira to Porto in the midweek. Unfortunately, Benfica have some first-team players out of the game on account of a recent COVID-19 crisis and they would only hope that there are no more positive test reports for them going forward.
They have scored 23 goals this term and should face no problems in making quick work of the last-placed Portimonense, who've shipped in 12 goals this term.
Prediction: Benfica 1-0 Portimonense
Published 27 Dec 2020, 12:52 IST