Benfica vs Portimonense prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Benfica return to the Portuguese Primeira Liga action with a home game against Portimonense at the Estádio da Luz.

The second-placed Lisbon giants and the bottom-placed Portimonense will lock horns on Tuesday night. The hosts are on a three-game winning streak in the league, while the visitors have lost three of the last five games.

Benfica vs Portimonense Head-to-Head

The Eagles and Portimonense have squared off 10 times across all competitions, with six games ending in a win for Benfica, while Portimonense have just one win to their name. Three meetings between the two have ended in a draw, including their last meeting back in June.

Benfica form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Portimonense form guide: D-L-W-L-L

Benfica vs Portimonense Team News

Benfica captain Jardel has tested Positive for COVID-19 and will not be available for the game

Benfica recently have had a spurt in COVID-19 cases at the academy, with Pizzi and Sporting Director Tiago Pinto testing positive earlier this week. Two more first-team players have subsequently returned a positive test - Jardel and Gonçalo Ramos.

Gabriel has not made an appearance in Benfica's last three games and is expected to sit this one out as well. Andre Almeida is a long-term absentee.

Jardel and Gonçalo Ramos have tested positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/o8NXKF0QZf — SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) December 26, 2020

Injuries: Jardel, Gonçalo Ramos, Gabriel, Andre Almeida

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Portimonense will only have Lucas Fernandes out of contention for their trip to the Capital after he picked up an ACL injury earlier this season.

Injuries: Lucas Fernandes

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Benfica vs Portimonense Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Nuno Tavares, Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Gilberto; Everton, Julian Weigl, Pedrinho, Adel Taarabt; Luca Waldschmidt, Haris Seferović

Portimonense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Samuel Portugal; Fali Cande, Mauricio Antonio, Koki Anzai, Fahd Moufi; Dener Clemente, Pedro Sa; Aylton Boa Morte, Júlio César, Anderson da Silva; Fabricio Messias

Benfica vs Portimonense Prediction

The hosts have won three successive league games heading into the fixture but lost 2-0 in the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira to Porto in the midweek. Unfortunately, Benfica have some first-team players out of the game on account of a recent COVID-19 crisis and they would only hope that there are no more positive test reports for them going forward.

They have scored 23 goals this term and should face no problems in making quick work of the last-placed Portimonense, who've shipped in 12 goals this term.

Prediction: Benfica 1-0 Portimonense