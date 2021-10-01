Benfica vs Portimonense prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Benfica will welcome Portimonense to Estadio da Luz for a matchday nine fixture in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a memorable 3-0 victory over a hapless Barcelona side in the UEFA Champions League. A totally dominant performance saw the Portuguese giants decimate the Catalunyans, with Darwin Nunez scoring a brace in the rout.

Portimonense could not be separated in a goalless draw with Vizela on home turf last weekend.

Benfica continue to lead the way at the summit of the standings and are the only side in the league with a 100% record after seven matches. Portimonense occupy sixth spot, with 11 points accrued from seven matches.

Benfica vs Portimonense Head-to-Head

Benfica have eight wins from their last 12 matches against Portimonense. Three matches ended in a draw while the visitors were victorious on just one occasion.

Their most recent meeting came in April when Benfica ran riot in the second half to complete a 5-1 comeback victory away from home.

The capital side are currently on a 13-game unbeaten run this season, winning 11 of those. Portimonense have two wins from their last five matches in all competitions.

Benfica form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Portimonense form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-W

Benfica vs Portimonense Team News

Benfica

Haris Seferovic and Diogo Goncalves have both been ruled out with fitness issues. Goalkeeper Mile Svilar is a doubt for the visit of Portimonense. Valentino Lazaro was injured in the last game and will not be a part of the squad against Portimonense.

Injuries: Haris Seferovic, Diogo Goncalves, Valentino Lazaro

Doubtful: Mile Svilar

Suspension: None

Portimonense

Ricardo Ferreira and Shoya Nakajima are out for the visitors and will not be a part of the game.

Injuries: Ricardo Ferreira, Shoya Nakajima

Suspension: None

Benfica vs Portimonense Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (3-4-3): Odisseas Vlachodimos (GK); Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Lucas Verissimo; Alejandro Grimaldo, Julian Weigl, Pizzi, Joao Mario; Roman Yaremchuk, Darwin Nunez, Rafa Silva

Portimonense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Samuel (GK); Fali Cande, Williyan, Pedrao, Fahd Moufi; Carlinhos, Lucas Fernandes, Ewerton; Anderson Oliviera, Willinton Aponza, Ivan Cortes

Benfica vs Portimonense Prediction

Benfica have started the season impressively and their strong run of form does not look like it will end anytime soon. The hosts have found the perfect balance between defense and attack and they should have too much firepower for Portimonense.

Barring an unlikely upset, the capital side's quality should shine through in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Benfica 3-0 Portimonense

