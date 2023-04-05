Benfica vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th April 2023

Benfica are set to play Porto at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Friday in the Primeira Liga.

Benfica come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Rio Ave in their most recent game. A goal from star striker Goncalo Ramos secured the win for Roger Schmidt's Benfica.

Porto, on the other hand, beat ten-man Portimonense 1-0 in the league. Centre-back Fabio Cardoso scored the only goal of the game to seal the deal for Sergio Conceicao's Porto.

Benfica vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 40 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Porto have won 20 games, lost 11 and drawn nine.

Striker Goncalo Ramos has 19 goal contributions in 22 league starts for Benfica this season.

Midfielder Joao Mario has 23 goal contributions in 25 league starts for Benfica this season

Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi has 19 goal contributions in 24 league starts for Porto so far.

Brazilian attacker Evanilson has 11 goal contributions in 13 league starts for Porto this season.

Benfica vs Porto Prediction

Benfica have been incredible form this season, both domestically and in Europe. They are top of the league, 10 points ahead of 2nd-placed Porto. Manager Roger Schmidt has received plaudits for his management. Benfica sold Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea for a fee of €121 million this January, but so far have not missed a beat.

Star striker Goncalo Ramos could be the next player from Benfica's incredible academy to earn a big-money move. The 21-year old emerged as a name to be reckoned with after some good performances in the World Cup, and has been linked heavily with Manchester United recently.

Porto, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league. Long-serving manager Sergio Conceicao has been linked with clubs like Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur recently, and Porto might potentially be looking to freshen things up this summer.

For Porto, their biggest asset is probably goalkeeper Diogo Costa. The 23-year old is regarded as one of the best young goalkeepers in the world, and is another Portugal international who has been heavily linked with Manchester United for some time now. Costa is regarded as a modern goalkeeper, comfortable with his feet while being a good shot-stopper.

A close game, but Benfica look excellent. A win for them.

Prediction: Benfica 2-0 Porto

Benfica vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Benfica

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Benfica to keep a clean sheet- Yes

