Benfica vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th August 2023

Benfica are set to play Porto at the Estádio Municipal de Aveiro on Wednesday in the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira.

Benfica come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Feyenoord in their most recent game. First-half goals from Brazilian attacker Igor Paixao and Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez secured the win for Feyenoord. Croatian striker Petar Musa scored the goal for Benfica.

Porto, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Rayo Vallecano in their most recent game. A goal from English attacker Danny Namaso for Porto was canceled out by a goal from forward Alvaro Garcia.

Benfica vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 41 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Porto have won 21 games, lost 11 and drawn nine.

Croatian striker Petar Musa managed nine goal contributions in two league starts for Benfica last season.

Norwegian midfielder Fredrik Aursnes managed six goal contributions in 24 league starts for Benfica last season.

Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi managed 29 goal contributions in 31 league starts for Porto last season.

Brazilian winger Galeno managed 11 goal contributions in 20 league starts for Porto last season.

Benfica vs Porto Prediction

Benfica won the league last season, and have subsequently lost some key members of the title winning squad already. While Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez left in January, star striker Goncalo Ramos recently moved to Paris Saint-Germain, while Spanish left-back Alex Grimaldo has joined Bayer Leverkusen.

Benfica have acquired Turkish midfielder Orkun Kokcu for €25 million and Czech left-back David Jurasek for €14 million, while veteran winger Angel Di Maria has joined on a free transfer. There might be some more movement before the transfer window closes; the likes of Antonio Silva and Florentino Luis are linked with moves away. It will also be interesting to see how Benfica replace the goal output of Ramos, who managed 19 goals in the league last season.

Porto, on the other hand, finished 2nd last season. They have been more subdued than Benfica; Nico Gonzalez and Fran Navarro have joined for a combined fee of €15 million. The attention right now will be on Mehdi Taremi; the Iran international is regarded as one of the best strikers in Portugal, and has been linked with a move away, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United suggested as potential destinations.

A close game is on the cards, with Benfica to edge past Porto.

Prediction: Benfica 1-0 Porto

Benfica vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Benfica

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Benfica to keep a clean sheet- yes