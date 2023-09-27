Benfica vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | September 29th 2023

Reigning champions Benfica will invite arch-rivals Porto to the Estádio da Luz in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Friday.

The two teams will contest O Clássico for the second time this season, having met in the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira last month, which Benfica won.

The hosts have won five games in a row since a defeat in their campaign opener to Boavista. In their previous outing, goals from Alexander Bah, Petar Musa, and David Neres helped them record a 3-1 away win over Portimonense.

The visitors are one of just two teams with an unbeaten run in the competition after five games alongside league leaders Sporting. They are unbeaten in all competitions since their loss to Benfica in the Supertaca.

Goals from Iván Jaime and Stephen Eustáquio helped them record a 2-1 home win over Gil Vicente in the league last time around. They have just a one-point lead over the hosts in the league table and will look to extend that lead with a win in this match.

Benfica vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have locked horns 253 times in all competitions since their first meeting in a friendly in 1912. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record currently, with 101 wins. The hosts are not far behind with 90 wins while 62 games have ended in draws.

Last season, both teams recorded away wins in their Primeira Liga meetings, with Porto recording a 2-1 win in April.

Benfica have suffered just two defeats at home in their last 26 league outing, with both coming against Porto.

The hosts are winless in their last four home games against the visitors, suffering three defeats.

The hosts have the best goalscoring record in the Primeira Liga, scoring 16 goals in six games, with six of them coming in two home games.

Benfica vs Porto Prediction

As Águias recorded a comfortable win when they met their arch-rivals in August and will look to build on that triumph in this match. At home, they have just one win in their last nine league meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.

Nonetheless, they have won their last five home games in the Primeira Liga while also keeping clean sheets in these wins. They also head into the match with no injury concerns as Ángel Di María, who was rested against Portimonense, is back to full fitness and should start here.

Dragões have suffered just one defeat in their last 24 competitive games and should be able to leave a good account of themselves here. They have won three of their last four away games at Benfica, keeping two clean sheets. They travel to Lisbon without Pepe, Zaidu Sanusi, Danny Namaso, and Evanilson on account of injuries, which will impact their performance in this match.

Considering the home advantage for the reigning champions and the visitors' weakened squad, we back the hosts to come out on top.

Prediction: Benfica 3-2 Porto

Benfica vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Rafa Silva to score or assist any time - Yes