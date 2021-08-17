Benfica vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

Benfica take on PSV Eindhoven at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier on Wednesday.

Both sides have won all their competitive outings so far this season and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Benfica opened their Champions League qualifying campaign in style as they claimed a 4-0 aggregate victory over Russian side Spartak Moscow.

After picking up a 2-0 victory back in Russia, Benfica returned to the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica to claim a 2-0 win last Tuesday.

This was followed by a 2-0 win over newly promoted 10-man Auroca last Saturday in round two of the Primeira Liga.

Jorge Jesus’ men have won each of their four competitive games this season, scoring eight goals and conceding one. They are also unbeaten in their last nine outings, picking up eight wins and one draw.

Their last defeat came back in May when they lost 2-0 against Sporting Braga in the Taca de Portugal.

Similarly, PSV Eindhoven maintained their 100% record this season when they claimed a 2-0 win over Heracles Almeida in their Eredivisie curtain-raiser.

In that encounter, Bruma and Noni Madueke scored in either half to hand Rood-witten a dream start to the new campaign.

In their Champions League qualifiers, the newly-crowned Johan Cruijj Schaal champions saw off Galatasaray and Midtjylland to set up a mouth-watering final round clash with Benfica.

Head coach Roger Schmidt will hope his side can continue their scintillating form as they eye a return to the Champions League group stages.

Benfica vs PSV Eindhoven Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle with both sides claiming one win apiece from their last three encounters, while the spoils have been shared once.

They last met in 2012, when PSV claimed a 3-1 friendly victory.

Benfica Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

PSV Eindhoven Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Benfica vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Benfica

The hosts will be without Jan Vertonghen and Haris Seferovic, who have both been sidelined through thigh and muscle injuries respectively.

Injured: Jan Vertonghen, Haris Seferovic

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven

The visitors will be unable to call up the services of Maxime Delanghe, Mees Kreekels, Richard Ledezma and Shurandy Sambo, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Maxime Delanghe, Mees Kreekels, Richard Ledezma, Shurandy Sambo

Suspended: None

Benfica vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (3-5-2): Odisseas Vlachodimos; Nicolas Otamendi, Morato, Lucas Verissimo; Gil Dias, Adel Taarabt, Soualiho Meite, Gedson Fernandes, Gian-Luca Waldschmidt; Roman Yaremchuk, Everton

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joel Drommel; Philipp Max, Olivier Boscagli, Andre Ramalho, Jordan Teze; Davy Propper, Mario Gotze, Ibrahim Sangare; Cody Gakpo, Eran Zahavi, Nony Madueke

Benfica vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Both sides have a 100% win record so far this season and we expect a cracker on Wednesday.

Considering they are evenly matched on paper, we predict the spoils will be shared in an entertaining draw.

Prediction: Benfica 2-2 PSV Eindhoven

