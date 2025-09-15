Benfica vs Qarabag Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16th 2025

Benfica will invite Qarabag to the Estádio da Luz in their UEFA Champions League campaign opener on Tuesday. The hosts defeated Fenerbahce in the playoffs, while the Horsemen overcame Ferencvaros.

Ad

As Águias have enjoyed an unbeaten run across all competitions this season. They met Santa Clara in the Primeira Liga last week, and in their first game back since the international break, they were held to a 1-1 draw. Vangelis Pavlidis gave them the lead in the 59th minute, and Vinícius Lopes scored a stoppage-time equalizer for Santa Clara.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two games, and in their previous outing, they played out a 1-1 draw against Zira in the Azerbaijan Premier League. They are back in the group phase of the Champions League for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Ad

Trending

Benfica vs Qarabag Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

This will be the first competitive meeting against an Azerbaijani team for the hosts.

The Horsemen have met Portuguese teams four times thus far. They have seen conclusive results in these meetings, recording just one win.

The hosts made it to the round of 16 of the Champions League last season.

The visitors have won their four competitive away games this season, keeping three clean sheets.

Only Real Madrid (56) have participated in more European Cup/Champions League editions than As Águias (45).

Qarabag were winless in their last group-stage appearance in the Champions League, losing four of the six games in the 2017-18 campaign.

Two of the hosts' three defeats in the league phase of the Champions League last season were registered at home.

Ad

Benfica vs Qarabag Prediction

As Águias have kept seven clean sheets in their nine games across all competitions this season and will look to build on that form. They have won three of their four home games this season.

The Blue and Whites have seen a drop in form recently, winning just one of their last four games across all competitions, with that triumph registered away from home. They lost seven of their eight games in the league phase of the UEFA Europa League last season.

Ad

As Águias have a good recent home record and considering their unbeaten record this season, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Benfica 2-0 Qarabag

Benfica vs Qarabag Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More