Benfica vs Qarabag Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16th 2025

Benfica will invite Qarabag to the Estádio da Luz in their UEFA Champions League campaign opener on Tuesday. The hosts defeated Fenerbahce in the playoffs, while the Horsemen overcame Ferencvaros.
As Águias have enjoyed an unbeaten run across all competitions this season. They met Santa Clara in the Primeira Liga last week, and in their first game back since the international break, they were held to a 1-1 draw. Vangelis Pavlidis gave them the lead in the 59th minute, and Vinícius Lopes scored a stoppage-time equalizer for Santa Clara.
The visitors are unbeaten in their last two games, and in their previous outing, they played out a 1-1 draw against Zira in the Azerbaijan Premier League. They are back in the group phase of the Champions League for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
Benfica vs Qarabag Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams will meet for the first time.
- This will be the first competitive meeting against an Azerbaijani team for the hosts.
- The Horsemen have met Portuguese teams four times thus far. They have seen conclusive results in these meetings, recording just one win.
- The hosts made it to the round of 16 of the Champions League last season.
- The visitors have won their four competitive away games this season, keeping three clean sheets.
- Only Real Madrid (56) have participated in more European Cup/Champions League editions than As Águias (45).
- Qarabag were winless in their last group-stage appearance in the Champions League, losing four of the six games in the 2017-18 campaign.
- Two of the hosts' three defeats in the league phase of the Champions League last season were registered at home.
Benfica vs Qarabag Prediction
As Águias have kept seven clean sheets in their nine games across all competitions this season and will look to build on that form. They have won three of their four home games this season.
The Blue and Whites have seen a drop in form recently, winning just one of their last four games across all competitions, with that triumph registered away from home. They lost seven of their eight games in the league phase of the UEFA Europa League last season.
As Águias have a good recent home record and considering their unbeaten record this season, we back them to register a comfortable win.
Prediction: Benfica 2-0 Qarabag
Benfica vs Qarabag Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - No
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes