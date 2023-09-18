Benfica vs RB Salzburg Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2023

Benfica will entertain RB Salzburg at the Estádio da Luz in their UEFA Champions League opener on Wednesday.

The hosts have extended their winning run in the Primeira Liga to four games as they recorded a 2-1 away win over Vizela on Sunday. Petar Musa and Angel Di Maria scored in the first half to help the hosts retain the third spot in the league table.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their Austrian Bundesliga campaign and dropped points for the first time this season on Saturday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Strum Graz on Saturday.

The hosts are in the group stage of the competition for the 12th time in 13 seasons while the visitors are making just their sixth appearance.

Benfica vs RB Salzburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time, though both the hosts and the visitors have met teams from Austria and Portugal respectively prior to this match.

The hosts are unbeaten in their eight meetings against Austrian opponents, recording six wins. They have a 100% record at home in these games as well.

The visitors have a decent record against Portuguese teams, with two wins in four games and suffering just one defeat. Interestingly, they are winless in their two away games against Portuguese opponents.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last 15 games in the Champions League, with that defeat coming at home to Inter Milan in the quarter-finals last season.

The visitors have just two wins in their last 11 games in the competition. They are winless in their last seven away games in the Champions League, suffering four defeats.

Benfica vs RB Salzburg Prediction

As Águias have bounced back well from their defeat in their campaign opener against Boavista, recording four wins in a row. They have scored 11 goals in these wins while conceding just three times in that period. They went unbeaten in the group stage of the Champions League last season.

They have won their last five competitive games at home while also keeping clean sheets in these wins and are strong favorites in this match. David Jurásek is the only absentee for them on account of an injury, so they should be able to field a strong starting XI.

Die Roten Bullen have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season and will look to continue that form in this match. They are unbeaten in their last 12 away games in all competitions, which bodes well for them.

Nonetheless, considering Benfica's home advantage and better record in the competition, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Benfica 2-1 RB Salzburg

Benfica vs RB Salzburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Ángel Di María to score or assist any time - Yes