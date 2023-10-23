Benfica vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th October 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad lock horns with an impressive Benfica side in an important clash at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Tuesday.

Benfica vs Real Sociedad Preview

Benfica are currently in second place in the Portuguese Primeira Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side thrashed Lusitania by a 4-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the La Liga table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. La Real edged Mallorca to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Benfica vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have never played against Benfica in an official fixture on the European stage and will need to adapt to a formidable opponent this week.

After a winless run of 15 matches against Spanish teams on the European stage, Benfica have won two of their last four such matches.

Real Sociedad have won three of their last six matches against Portuguese opponents in all competitions but last played such a team in the 1992-93 edition of the UEFA Cup.

Benfica won their previous match at home against a Spanish opponent in the UEFA Champions League by a comfortable 3-0 margin against Barcelona in 2021.

This is only the second match away from home that Real Sociedad have played against a Portuguese team in Europe's Premier competition - their previous such game ended in a 1-0 defeat against Sporting Lisbon in the 1982-83 edition of the European Cup.

Benfica vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have an impressive squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride in Europe this season. The likes of Takefusa Kubo and Mikel Oyarzabal can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Benfica can pack a punch on their day and will be intent on proving their mettle in Europe. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Tuesday.

Prediction: Benfica 1-1 Real Sociedad

Benfica vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Benfica to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mikel Oyarzabal to score - Yes