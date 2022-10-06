Benfica vs Rio Ave Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2022 

Benfica will welcome Rio Ave to the Estadio da Luz in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Saturday (October 8).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw against PSG at the same venue in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Lionel Messi's stunning opener was cancelled out by Danilo's own goal to send both teams joint-top of Group H with seven points apiece.

The Eagles will now turn their attention to the domestic scene where they sit atop the standings with a three-point advantage over defending champions Porto. Benfica were held to a goalless draw by Vitoria Guimares the last time they were in league action.

Rio Ave, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 1-0 home win over Santa Clara last weekend. Emmanuel Boateng's first-half strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The win saw Luis Frerei's side climb to 11th in the standings, having garnered nine points from eight games.

Benfica vs Rio Ave Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Benfica have 36 wins from their last 48 games against Rio Ave. Eight games have ended in draws, while Rio Ave have just four wins.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2021, where Benfica claimed a routine 2-0 home win.

Benfica's draws against Guimares snapped their 14-game winning run stretching back to May.

Rio Ave are winless in their four games on the road this season.

Three of Ave's four away games this term have produced at least three goals.

Eight of the last ten games in this fixture have produced at least three goals.

Benfica vs Rio Ave Prediction

Benfica have been on a rampaging run of form that has seen them go 16 games unbeaten across competitions. Following consecutive draws, Roger Schmidt's side have an opportunity to embark on another win streak with Rio Ave's visit.

The visitors have punched above their weight since returning to the top flight, but the odds are stacked against on their trip to the capital.

Benfica will have one eye set on their upcoming UEFA Champions League trip to PSG in midweek and will look to make short work of Rio Ave. The hosts simply have too much firepower in their arsenal and should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Benfica 3-1 Rio Ave

Benfica vs Rio Ave Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Benfica to lead in the first half

