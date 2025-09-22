Benfica vs Rio Ave Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2025

Benfica will invite Rio Ave to the Estádio da Luz in the Primeira Liga on Tuesday. The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, winning four of their five games, while Rioavistas have endured a winless run thus far, drawing three of their five games.

As Águias returned to winning ways after two games in their previous outing, recording a 3-0 away triumph over AVS last week. Heorhiy Sudakov broke the deadlock in the first half, while Vangelis Pavlidis and Franjo Ivanović added goals after the break.

The visitors have lost their two games after the international break, including a 3-0 home loss to league leaders Porto last week. They failed to score for the first time this season and will look to bounce back here.

Benfica vs Rio Ave Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 68 times in all competitions. The capital club have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 51 wins. The visitors have got the better of As Águias five times, and 12 games have ended in draws.

Rioavistas have the second-worst defensive record in the league this season, conceding 12 goals in five games.

The visitors are winless in this fixture since 2017.

Benfica are unbeaten in the Primeira Liga since February.

Rio Ave have endured a seven-game winless run in the league, playing out five draws.

The hosts have scored at least three goals in four of their last six meetings against Rioavistas.

The visitors have conceded three goals apiece in their last four away games in the Primeira Liga.

Only league leaders Porto have conceded fewer goals (1) than the league leaders this season (2).

Benfica vs Rio Ave Prediction

As Águias have suffered just one loss across all competitions this season, with that loss registered at home in the UEFA Champions League against Qarabag last week. Their last league defeat in this fixture was registered in 2015.

Jose Mourinho got his second stint at the club underway with a win and will look to build on that record in this home game. Dodi Lukébakio took part in full training, but Bruma, Manu Silva, and Alexander Bah remain sidelined.

Vilacondenses suffered their second loss in a row in the league last week while conceding three goals apiece for the second consecutive match. They have lost five of their last eight away games in the league.

Theofanis Bakoulas is expected to be the only absentee for the visitors.

The capital club have an unbeaten home record in this fixture, recording 12 consecutive wins, and should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Benfica 3-1 Rio Ave

Benfica vs Rio Ave Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More