Benfica vs Rio Ave prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2020-21 

Benfica will welcome Rio Ave to the Estadio da Luz on Monday for a matchday 21 Primeira Liga fixture.

The hosts suffered a heartbreaking elimination from the Europa League to Arsenal. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's brace, as well as Bukayo Saka's elite performance condemned the Lisbon outfit to defeat.

Rio Ave were on the wrong end of a 1-0 defeat to Famalicao on home soil last weekend. A 40th minute strike from Manuel Ugarte gave the visitors all three points.

Benfica sit in 4th spot on the table, having accrued 39 points from 20 games to date. Rio Ave are further below in 9th with 22 points garnered to date.

Benfica vs Rio Ave Head-to-Head

This will be the 40th meeting between the two sides. Benfica have 29 wins to their name, with 85 goals scored and 34 conceded. Rio Ave were victorious on just three previous occasions, while seven games ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent clash came on 18 October 2020 when a first half brace from Gian-Luca Waldschmidt and a second half strike by Gabriel gave the capital side a 3-0 victory away from home.

Benfica have had a terrible campaign and are already out of the running in all four competitions they participated in. The Eagles are currently on a four-game winless run in all competitions which is far from what was expected at the start of the season.

Rio Ave rebounded from a five-game winless run with consecutive victories before last weekend's reversal to Famalicao.

Benfica form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-D-W

Rio Ave form guide: L-W-W-D-L

Benfica vs Rio Ave Team News

Benfica

Jorge Jesus is still without long-term absentee Andre Almeida, who has been ruled out of the season with a knee injury. Benfica captain Jardel is also sidelined with a thigh injury.

Injuries: Andre Almeida, Jardel

Suspension: None

Rio Ave

The visitors have Andre Pereira ruled out with an ACL injury, while Junio is a long-term absentee with a broken leg.

Furthermore, manager Miguel Cardoso will be without defender Nelson Monte who received a first half red card in the defeat to Famalicao.

Injuries: Andre Pereira, Junio

Suspension: Nelson Monte

Benfica vs Rio Ave Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Alex Grimaldo, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Gilberto; Rafa Silva, Adel Taarabt, Julian Weigl, Pizzi; Darwin Nunez, Haris Seferovic

Rio Ave Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pawel Kieszek (GK); Pedro Amaral, Aderlan Santos, Toni Borevkovic, Ivo Pinto; Carlos Mane, Pele, Chico Geraldes, Ryotaro Meshino, Rafael Camacho; Gelson Dala

Benfica vs Rio Ave Prediction

These are the kind of games Benfica won with ease in the past but Jorge Jesus' side's inconsistency means that victory is not a foregone conclusion.

Benfica have struggled in defense this season which suggests Rio Ave could get on the scoresheet but the drive to get back to winning ways could see the home side nick this one.

Prediction: Benfica 2-1 Rio Ave