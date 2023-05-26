Benfica vs Santa Clara Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2023

League leaders Benfica will entertain last-placed Santa Clara at the Estádio da Luz in their last game of the Primeira Liga campaign on Saturday.

The hosts dropped points last week against fierce rivals Sporting, leaving the door open for reigning champions Porto to snatch the title away from Benfica on the last day of the season.

Sporting took a two-goal lead in the first half but the league leaders produced a strong performance in the second half with João Neves scoring the equalizer in injury time.

The visitors will be relegated from the Primeira Liga at the end of the season, so the outcome of the match does not affect their fate. Nonetheless, they can throw a wrench in the hosts' plans to lift their first league trophy in four years.

They recorded their second win in three games last week as Andrezinho's first-half strike helped them defeat Portimonense 1-0 at home.

Benfica vs Santa Clara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 16 times in all competitions since 1999. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with 13 wins. The visitors have just one win to their name and two games have ended in draws.

Benfica have scored at least two goals in nine of their last 10 matches against Santa Clara in all competitions.

The hosts have kept two clean sheets in their last three meetings against the visitors, with both coming away from home.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat at Saturday's venue in the league this season while the visitors have just one win in their away games this term.

The visitors have suffered defeats in their last eight away games, failing to score in four games.

Benfica vs Santa Clara Prediction

As Águias have a solid home record this season, dropping points just four times at Saturday's venue. They have recorded 1-0 wins in their last two home outings and will be hopeful of a positive outcome.

Os Açoreanos have just one win to their name against the capital club, though that win came at Saturday's venue in 2020. Just one of their five wins this season have come in their travels and, having lost their last eight away games, we do not expect them to cause any problems for the hosts.

The league leaders are expected to record a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Benfica 2-0 Santa Clara

Benfica vs Santa Clara Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Alejandro Grimaldo to score or assist anytime - Yes

