Benfica vs Santa Clara Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12th 2025

Benfica will invite Santa Clara to the Estádio da Luz in the Primeira Liga on Friday. The hosts have enjoyed a 100% record in the league thus far, while Os Açorianos have won one of their four games.
As Águias met the newly-promoted Alverca in their previous league outing and recorded a 2-1 away win. They conceded for the first time across all competitions this season in that win. Andreas Schjelderup and Amar Dedić added goals in the first half, and they conceded in the 85th minute. Dedić was sent off in the 70th minute after picking up his second booking of the match.
The visitors have seen an uptick in form and are unbeaten in their last three games across all competitions. They met Estoril Praia in their previous outing last week and registered a 1-0 away win. Gabriel Silva scored the only goal from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute.
Benfica vs Santa Clara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off 20 times in all competitions. As expected, the capital club have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 17 wins. The visitors have one win and two games have ended in draws.
- The hosts secured a league double last season and also won the Taça da Liga quarter-final meeting in October.
- The capital club are unbeaten in the Primeira Liga since February.
- Os Açorianos have lost just one of their last four away games across all competitions, keeping three clean sheets.
- As Águias have a perfect home record this season, scoring six goals in three games without conceding.
- The visitors have failed to score in four of their last five games in this fixture.
Benfica vs Santa Clara Prediction
As Águias have scored at least three goals in four of their last five meetings against the visitors. They have conceded just one goal in eight games across all competitions this season.
Bruma, Manu Silva, Alexander Bah, and Nuno Félix are sidelined with injuries, while Dedic will serve a suspension here. Dedic also picked up an injury on international duty with the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team. Tomás Aráujo will start as the right-back here.
Santa Clara have kept clean sheets in their last three games across all competitions and will look to build on that form. Notably, their only win against the hosts was registered at the Estádio da Luz in 2020.
The capital club have been the dominant side in this fixture, and considering their unbeaten run this season, we back them to record a comfortable win.
Prediction: Benfica 3-1 Santa Clara
Benfica vs Santa Clara Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes