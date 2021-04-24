Benfica vs Santa Clara prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21 

Benfica will host Santa Clara at the Estadio da Luz on Monday, with three points on the line in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The home side come into this game off the back of a convincing 5-1 victory away to Portimonense. Haris Seferovic, Pizzi and Darwin Nunez were all on the scoresheet to help the Eagles complete the comeback victory.

Santa Clara were held to a goalless draw by Moreirense on home soil last Wednesday.

The respective results did not have an impact on the clubs' standing on the table. Benfica remain in third spot, 10 points behind table-toppers Sporting Lisbon. Santa Clara are further down in seventh, having garnered 36 points from 28 games.

Benfica vs Santa Clara Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 10 occasions in the past and Benfica have a much better record.

The capital side were victorious in seven previous games. Meanwhile, Santa Clara have one win, while two games ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came on 4 January 2021 when goals from Darwin Nunez and Fabio Cardoso ensured that both sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Benfica's shock loss to Gil Vicente last weekend halted a seven-game winning run in all competitions but they responded in style with a comprehensive victory on Thursday.

Santa Clara have one win from their last five league games.

Benfica form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Santa Clara form guide: D-L-W-L-D

Benfica vs Santa Clara Team News

Benfica

The hosts have a clean bill of health ahead of Santa Clara's. There are also no suspension concerns for manager Jorge Jesus.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Santa Clara

The visitors also have a fully-fit squad to choose from, as there are no suspension or injury concerns for Santa Clara.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Benfica vs Santa Clara Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (3-5-2): Helton Leite (GK); Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Lucas Verissimo; Alex Grimaldo, Rafa Silva, Julian Weigl, Pizzi, Diogo Goncalves; Haris Seferovic, Gian-Luca Waldschmidt

Santa Clara Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marco Rocha (GK); Mansur, Mikel Villanueva, Joao Afonso, Rafael Ramos; Anderson Carvalho, Hidemesa Morita; Carlos Junior, Costinha, Lincoln Henrique, Rui Costa

Benfica vs Santa Clara Prediction

The hosts have been in dominant form of late and are heavy favorites heading into this tie.

The goals have started flowing for Benfica in recent weeks, although a resolute Santa Clara defense might prove difficult to break down. Nevertheless, we are predicting a comfortable victory for the hosts.

Prediction: Benfica 3-0 Santa Clara