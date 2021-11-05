Benfica vs Sporting Braga prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22 

There will be a clash between two heavyweights in the Portuguese Primeira Liga when Benfica host Sporting Braga at the Estadio da Luz on Sunday.

The home side will be looking to return to winning ways on the domestic scene. They fell to a 5-2 thrashing away to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. In-form Robert Lewandowski starred with a hat-trick in the rout.

Braga enjoyed contrasting fortunes on the continent with a comfortable 4-2 home victory registered over Ludogorets in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Four different men got on the scoresheet for Os Arsenalistas.

They will turn their attention to league action, where they currently sit in fourth spot on 19 points. Benfica are six points better off in third place.

Benfica vs Sporting Braga Head-to-Head

Benfica have 31 wins from their last 55 games against Braga. The two sides played out a draw on 11 occasions while Sunday's visitors have 13 wins to their name.

One of those victories came in their most recent meeting in May. Goals from Lucas Piazon and Ricardo Horta helped Braga secure a 2-0 victory in the final of the Taca de Portugal.

The hosts started the campaign with a 13-game unbeaten run. They have, however, lost their way in recent weeks, with just one win registered from their last five matches in all competitions. Braga are on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Benfica form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-L

Sporting Braga form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Benfica vs Sporting Braga Team News

Benfica

The home side have several injury concerns to worry about. Valentino Lazaro (back), Haris Seferovic (knee), Andre Almeida (muscle), Gil Dias (muscle) and Rodrigo Pinho are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Valentino Lazaro, Haris Seferovic, Gil Dias, Rodrigo Pinho, Andre Almeida

Suspension: None

Braga

David Carmo is the only fitness concern for Braga with an ankle injury.

Injury: David Carmo

Suspension: None

Benfica vs Sporting Braga Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (3-4-3): Odisseas Vlachodimos (GK); Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Lucas Verissimo; Alejandro Grimaldo, Julian Weigl, Pizzi, Joao Mario; Roman Yaremchuk, Darwin Nunez, Rafa Silva

Sporting Braga Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matheus (GK); Sequeira, Diogo Leite, Paulo Oliveira, Yan Couto; Al Musrati, Luri Medeiros, Wenderson Galeno; Andre Castro, Mario Gonzalez, Ricardo Horta

Benfica vs Sporting Braga Prediction

Benfica have been out-of-sorts in recent weeks, while Braga are currently on a good run of form. However, the hosts are still favorites and need maximum points to avoid falling further behind their rivals in the title race.

Both sides have enough quality to get on the scoresheet and Braga's chances in attack have been further boosted by Benfica's recent defensive vulnerabilities. Nevertheless, we are backing the capital side to secure a slim victory in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Benfica 3-2 Sporting Braga

Edited by Peter P