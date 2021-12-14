Benfica vs Sporting Covilha prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Taca da Liga 2021-22 

Benfica will host Sporting Covilha in Group A of the Portuguese Taca da Liga on Wednesday.

The home side currently sit in second place in the group on one point, three points behind table-toppers Vitoria Guimares. Colvilha are rooted to the bottom of the standings and are yet to register their first points of the campaign.

Benfica come into the game on the back of a comfortable 4-1 away victory over Famalicao in the Primeira Liga on Sunday. Darwin Nunez starred with a hat-trick for the capital side.

Sporting Covilha fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Leixoes in the Portuguese Liga 2 on Saturday.

Benfica vs Sporting Covilha Head-to-Head

Benfica have won two and drawn one of their three matches against Sporting Covilha.

Their most recent meeting came in a friendly played in August. Paulo Bernardo and Chiquinho scored second-half goals to guide the Eagles to a 2-0 victory.

The hosts have won three of their last five matches in all competitions. Sporting Covilha are on a nine-game winless streak in all competitions.

Benfica form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D

Sporting Covilha form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-D

Benfica vs Sporting Covilha Team News

Benfica

Lucas Verissimo (knee), Nemanja Radonjic (back) and Rodrigo Pinho are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Lucas Verissimo, Nemanja Radonjic, Rodrigo Pinho

Suspension: None

Sporting Covilha

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Benfica vs Sporting Covilha Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (3-4-3): Odisseas Vlachodimos (GK); Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Andre Almeida; Alejandro Grimaldo, Julian Weigl, Pizzi, Joao Mario; Roman Yaremchuk, Darwin Nunez, Rafa Silva

Sporting Covilha Predicted XI (5-3-2): Leonardo (GK); Lucas Barrios, Jaime Simoes, Andre Almeida, Tiago Moreira, Jean Felipe; Gilberto, Tembeng Azougha, Ryan Teague; Jo, Diogo Almeida

Benfica vs Sporting Covilha Prediction

Benfica have vastly superior players to Sporting Covilha and anything other than a comfortable victory would be considered a huge upset.

The visitors have already been eliminated from the competition while the hosts need a win with at least a three-goal margin to usurp Guimares at the summit and progress to the semifinal.

In light of this, Benfica are likely to go all out in attack for the requisite win and we are backing the capital side to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Benfica 3-0 Sporting Covilha

Edited by Peter P