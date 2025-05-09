Benfica vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Benfica will entertain arch-rivals and defending champions Sporting at the Estádio da Luz in a top-of-the-table Primeira Liga clash on Saturday. Both teams have 78 points to their names, and with just two games left to play this season, the match-winner will likely emerge as the champions next week.

Ad

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions, recording nine wins. They extended their winning streak in the league to three games last week, recording a 2-1 away win over Estoril Praia. Fredrik Aursnes and Nicolás Otamendi scored in the first half, and Praia scored a consolation goal after the break.

The visitors head into the match on a 15-game unbeaten streak. They are on a five-game winning streak across all competitions and registered a 2-1 home win over Gil Vicente last week. They conceded from the penalty spot in the first half and late goals from Maximiliano Araújo and Eduardo Quaresma helped them secure a comeback win.

Ad

Trending

Benfica vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Lisbon-based rivals contest the Dérbi de Lisboa and have crossed paths 322 times across all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 138 wins. The defending champions have 115 wins and 69 games have ended in draws.

Leões recorded a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in December. The two teams met again in the Taça da Liga final in January and Benfica recorded a 7-6 win on penalties.

Sporting are unbeaten in their last nine Primeira Liga away games, recording five wins and keeping five clean sheets during that period.

Both teams have conceded 26 goals in 32 league games, the joint-best defensive record in the Primeira Liga this season. Leões have outscored the hosts 85-82 in these games.

Ad

Benfica vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

As Águias are on a four-game winning streak in all competitions, scoring 15 goals while conceding just once. They have won just one of their last five games in this fixture, with that triumph registered on penalties in January. They are unbeaten in their last three home meetings against the visitors, playing out two draws.

Ángel Di María is back to full fitness and should start here. Alexander Bah, Manu Silva, and Renato Sanches remain the three absentees for the home team. Zeki Amdouni was subbed off with a minor injury last week and might be rested here.

Ad

Leões head into this crucial match on a five-game winning streak while scoring 13 goals. They have won their last six away games, keeping four clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.

There is no team news update for Sporting as Nuno Santos, Daniel Bragança, and João Simões remain sidelined with injuries. Ousmane Diomande is back from a suspension and in contention to start. Viktor Gyökeres has an assist and a goal in two games against Benfica this season and will look to register himself on the scoresheet.

Ad

Both teams have enjoyed a great run of form, and this match is expected to be a closely contested affair. Considering their recent history at the Estádio da Luz, a high-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Benfica 2-2 Sporting Lisbon

Benfica vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More