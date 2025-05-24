Benfica vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025

Benfica and Sporting will go head-to-head in the Taca de Portugal title decider at Estádio Nacional do Jamor on Sunday. Leões finished as the runners-up last season and will look to lift the title for the first time since 2019.

As Águias are the most successful team in the Taca de Portugal but have not won the competition since 2017 and are in the final for the first time since 2021. They defeated Tirsense in the semifinal last month. António Silva scored in the first half while Adrian Bajrami, Andrea Belotti, and Leandro Barreiro added goals after the break.

They head into the match on a 12-game unbeaten streak in all competitions and concluded their Primeira Liga campaign with a 1-1 draw against Braga last week.

The Green and Whites overcame Rio Ave in the semifinal. They hosted Vitoria Guimaraes in their final league game of the season last week, and second-half goals from Pedro Gonçalves and Viktor Gyökeres helped them record a 2-0 win, which helped them to lift the league title.

Benfica vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Lisbon-based rivals contest the Derby de Lisboa and have met 323 times in all competitions. As Águias have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 138 wins. Sporting have 115 wins, and 70 games have ended in draws.

Benfica have conceded one goal apiece in three games in May, playing out two draws.

Leões have scored at least two goals in 11 of their last 15 games in all competitions.

The Green and whites have the upper hand in Taca de Portugal meetings against the Reds, leading 20-16 in 39 meetings.

As Águias have won just one of their last six meetings against their arch-rivals, with that triumph registered on penalties in the Taça da Liga final in January.

Benfica vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

As Águias have played back-to-back 1-1 draws and will look to bounce back with a win in their final game of the season. They have won their last six games in the Taca de Portugal, keeping five clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. Notably, they have won just two of their last nine games in this fixture.

Zeki Amdouni missed the last two league games due to an injury, but is in contention to start here. Fredrik Aursnes has a muscle injury and is a major doubt. Ángel Di María was on the bench against Braga last week and might get the nod to start.

Leões head into the match in great form, winning 12 of their last 14 games in all competitions. They are on a three-game unbeaten streak in the Taca de Portugal against Benfica, recording two consecutive wins.

Nuno Santos, João Simões, and Daniel Bragança remain sidelined with injuries. Ousmane Diomande was subbed off with an injury against Vitoria last week and is a major doubt.

Leões have the slight upper hand in recent meetings against Benfica and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Benfica 1-2 Sporting Lisbon

Benfica vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Bold Tip: Viktor Gyökeres to score or assist anytime - Yes

