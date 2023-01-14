Benfica vs Sporting Prediction and Betting Tips | January 15, 2023

League leaders Benfica will entertain local rivals Sporting at the Estadio da Luz in the latest edition of the Derby de Lisboa in the Primeira Liga on Sunday (January 15).

Benfica bounced back from their first defeat of the league campaign on New Year's Eve against Braga with a narrow 1-0 win over Portimonense at home on Saturday. They continued their winning form in the Taca de Portugal on Wednesday, with goals from Alex Grimaldo and Enzo Fernandez helping them to a 2-0 win.

Sporting, meanwhile, have endured a slow start to their league campaign and are in fourth place in the standings, trailing Benfica by 12 points. They saw their three-game winning streak in the league end with a 1-0 defeat at Maritimo.

Benfica vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Lisbon rivals have squared off 314 times in competitive games since 1934. The hosts lead 137-112.

Benfica have been in incredible form this season, winning 13 of their last 15 league games.

The hosts have seen over 2.5 goals in their last six home games against Sporting across competitions.

Their last 11 meetings have produced conclusive results, with Benfica winning seven.

Their last four meetings at Benfica have produced over 2.5 goals, with Sporting winning 3-1 in the league in December 2021.

Benfica have the best attacking record in the competition, scoring 38 goals in 15 games and conceding just ten, which is the best defensive record in the competition.

Benfica vs Sporting Prediction

Benfica have a 100% record at home in the Primeira Liga and have kept two clean sheets in their last three outings. However, they haven't kept a clean sheet in their last nine home games against Sporting.

Sporting, meanwhile, have failed to score in two of their last three away games in the league and failed to score for the first time in eight games in their previous outing. Pedro Goncalves has returned to training, which should be a welcome boost. Joao Mario has been in good form for Benfica and will be a key player here.

Benfica's home advantage should come into play here, and they should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Benfica 2-1 Sporting

Benfica vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Benfica to score in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Pedro Goncalves to score any time - Yes

Tip 5: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes