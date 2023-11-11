Benfica vs Sporting Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2023

Benfica will entertain Sporting at the Estádio da Luz in a top-of-the-table Primeira Liga showdown on Sunday.

The hosts trail the visitors by three points in the league standings and can replace their fierce rivals from the pole position in the table with a win in this match. In their previous outing, second-half goals from Fredrik Aursnes and João Mário helped them register a 2-0 away win over Chaves.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, recording nine wins in 10 games thus far. They recorded a 3-2 comeback win over Estrela last week thanks to goals from Daniel Bragança, Marcus Edwards, and Paulinho.

The hosts fell to a 3-1 loss to Real Sociedad in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. They conceded thrice in the first 21 minutes of the match and Rafa Silva bagged the consolation goal in the second half. They have lost all four games in the group stage of the competition thus far.

The visitors, meanwhile, registered a 2-1 win over Rakow Czestochowa, with Pedro Gonçalves scoring twice from the penalty spot.

Benfica vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 316th edition of Derby de Lisboa in competitive games. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record currently, with 137 wins. The visitors have won 112 times against their arch-rivals and 67 games have ended in draws.

Last season, the two Primeira Liga meetings between them ended in 2-2 draws.

Benfica have scored two goals apiece in their last three league meetings against the visitors. Sporting, on the other hand, have scored at least twice in four of their last five league meetings against the hosts.

The visitors are unbeaten in away games across all competitions this season, recording five wins in seven games.

The hosts have just two wins in their last five games in all competitions, with both coming in away games.

Benfica vs Sporting Prediction

As Águias are unbeaten in their last seven home games in the Primeira Liga, keeping six clean sheets in that period. They have lost just once against the visitors in their last eight home outings, with six games producing over 2.5 goals.

Roger Schmidt has a few key absentees for the match as Orkun Kökçü, Alexander Bah, David Neres, and Juan Bernat are sidelined through injuries. Nonetheless, the hosts have a good squad depth and should be able to field a strong starting XI.

Leões are unbeaten in their last 13 away games in the Primeira Liga, recording 10 wins and scoring at least twice in nine games in that period. They have lost just once across all competitions and head into the match on a four-game winning run.

Rúben Amorim does not have any major absentees with just Geny Catamo set to miss the game against the hosts. Hidemasa Morita is said to be back to full fitness but might not be risked in this match. Viktor Gyökeres missed their Europa League win over Rakow through suspension and will be well-rested for this match as he is expected to play a key role.

They drew their two league meetings last season and, considering their current form, we expect them to play out another entertaining draw.

Prediction: Benfica 2-2 Sporting

Benfica vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Viktor Gyökeres to score or assist any time - Yes