Benfica vs Tirsense Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2025

Benfica will host Tirsense at the Estadio da Luz on Wednesday in the second leg of the semifinals of the 2024-25 Taca de Portugal campaign. The home side are in fine form and have all but confirmed a spot in the Taca de Portugal final for the 39th time in their history.

They coasted to a 5-0 victory in their first-leg clash a fortnight ago, taking the lead in the 16th minute via an own goal before efforts from Joao Rego, Gianluca Prestianni, Arthur Cabral, and Andreas Schjelderup helped seal a comfortable win for the Eagles ahead of the return leg this week.

Tirsense, who currently compete in the fourth tier of Portuguese football, have enjoyed a historic run in the domestic cup despite their latest result and can be proud of their efforts. They returned to winning ways in their last match, beating OS Sadinenses 4-3 on the road, and will be keen to build on that this week as they target a much better showing than they managed in the first leg.

Benfica vs Tirsense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 meetings between Benfica and Tirsense. The hosts are undefeated in all 21 of those games, picking up 19 wins and two draws.

The hosts have won their last 10 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 1990.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five matches.

The Eagles are the record winners of the Taca de Portugal, winning the domestic cup 26 times and finishing runners-up on 12 other occasions.

Benfica vs Tirsense Prediction

Benfica are undefeated in their last seven games across all competitions, picking up six wins in that period. They secured an emphatic victory in the first leg and should further demonstrate their superiority when they return to home soil this week.

Tirsense will head into the midweek clash on a positive note after snapping a three-game winless streak last time out. They, however, have a near impossible task ahead of them due to the gulf in quality between the two teams, coupled with the already existing deficit, and should exit the cup competition on Wednesday.

Prediction: Benfica 4-0 Tirsense

Benfica vs Tirsense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of Benfica's last six home games)

