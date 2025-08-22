Benfica vs Tondela Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Benfica will entertain Tondela at the Estádio da Luz in the Primeira Liga on Saturday. The visitors have lost their two games thus far, while As Águias have won their one game.
The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten record in five games across all competitions. They got their league campaign underway with a 1-0 away triumph over Estrela Amadora last week. Vangelis Pavlidis scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 60th minute.
Auriverdes met Braga in their campaign opener earlier this month and suffered a 3-0 away loss. They hosted Famalicao last week and fell to a narrow 1-0 loss. They are one of just two teams yet to open their goalscoring account in the Primeira Liga this season.
Benfica vs Tondela Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met 14 times, with all meetings taking place in the Primeira Liga. As expected, Águias have dominated proceedings in this fixture, recording 12 wins. The visitors have got the better of the capital club once, and one game has ended in a draw.
- The capital club secured a league double last season, recording a 5-2 win on aggregate.
- The hosts have scored at least two goals in their last four games in this fixture.
- Auriverdes are winless in their last eight games in the Primeira Liga. They have conceded at least two goals in five games in that period.
- Notably, the visitors' only win in this fixture has been registered away from home.
- The capital club are unbeaten in the Primeira Liga since February.
Benfica vs Tondela Prediction
As Águias dropped points for the first time on Wednesday as they were held to a goalless draw by Fenerbahce in the UEFA Champions League qualifying playoffs. Notably, they are yet to concede in five games this season.
Bruma, Manu Silva, and Alexander Bah remain sidelined with injuries. With the second leg of the Champions League qualifiers scheduled for Wednesday, Bruno Lage might look to rest key players here.
Auriverdes have conceded four goals without scoring in two league games this season and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, their last two wins in the Primeira Liga have been registered away from home.
The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run this season, keeping five consecutive clean sheets, and are expected to record a comfortable win here.
Prediction: Benfica 2-0 Tondela
Benfica vs Tondela Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - No
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes