Benfica vs Tondela prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21 

Benfica will host Tondela at the Estadio da Luz on Friday in a matchday 13 Primeira Liga fixture.

The hosts currently sit third on the table, with 28 points from 12 games, while their opponents are 13th on 12 points.

Benfica come into this fixture on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw away to Santa Clara in their first game of the year.

The fixture had initially been scheduled for Thursday but was pushed forward by 24 hours due to bad whether.

Tondela, for their part, picked up a valuable 1-0 victory at home to Famalicao in a relegation six-pointer.

Benfica vs Tondela Head-to-Head

This will be the 11th meeting between the two sides and Benfica have the superior record in previous games played.

The Eagles have eight wins and one draw to their name, scoring 26 goals and conceding six. Tondela were victorious on just one previous occasion.

Their most recent meeting came in June, when the sides could not be separated in a dour goalless draw.

Benfica form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D

Tondela form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-W

Benfica vs Tondela Team News

Benfica

The hosts have several fitness issues ahead of their clash with Tondela.

No fewer than five players will be unavailable for Jorge Jesus. Hafis Seferovic, Joao Ferreira, Goncalo Ramos, and Jardel are all sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19.

Midfielder Andre Almeida is also sidelined with a knee injury, while Gabriel Pires is in doubt with a muscle problem.

Defender Nicolas Otamendi will be back for selection, having served his suspension for disciplinary issues against Santa Clara.

Injuries: Goncalo Ramos, Jardel, Hafis Seferovic, Joao Ferreira, Andre Almeida

Doubt: Gabriel Pires

Suspension: None

Tondela

The visitors have no injury concerns, although goalkeeper Joel Sousa is a doubt, having contracted COVID-19. He has, however, finished his period of self-isolation and could feature if he returns a negative test.

There are no suspension worries for Tondela, as Bebeto and Naoufel Khacef have served out their one-game ban.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Joel Sousa

Benfica vs Tondela Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos (GK); Nuno Tavares, Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Gilberto; Everton, Julian Weigl, Adel Taarabt, Rafa Silva; Pizzi, Darwin Nunez

Tondela Predicted XI (4-4-3): Babacar Niasse (GK); Filipe Ferreira, Enzo Suarez, Yohan Tavarez, Tiago Almeida; Pedro Augusto, Jaume Grau, Joao Pedro, Jhon Murillo, Mario Gonzalez, Salvador Agra

Benfica vs Tondela Prediction

Benfica's draw with Santa Clara left them tied in second place with Porto and four points behind city rivals Sporting Lisbon.

At this stage, there is little margin for error at the top and Jorge Jesus' side will go all out to get back to winning ways.

Prediction: Benfica 3-1 Tondela